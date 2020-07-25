Student-athletes named to honors court

Area players representing the Mustangs were senior Matt Hahn of Fremont and junior Jeff Widhelm of Valley. The two players were among 1,350 honorees across all National Collegiate Athletic Association and National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics to be recognized.

In order to be named to the Honors Court, a student-athlete must meet a high standard of academic criteria. The qualifications are as follows: Academically a junior or senior and a varsity player; cumulative grade-point average (GPA) of 3.2 or higher at the conclusion of the 2019-20 academic year; students must have matriculated at least one year at their current institution; and member of a NCAA Division I, II, III, or NAIA Division I or II institution with a NABC member coach.