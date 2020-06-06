Student benefited from Circle of Friends

When it comes to caring about others, student Zach Bean scores high marks.
“He worries a lot about other people and making sure they’re OK,” said his mom, Jeri Douglas. “He’s very nice and funny and he loves Garfield. The year before COVID, he was drawing cartoons on boards in the classroom to make his teachers smile.”
Douglas appreciates those characteristics in her son along with how teachers and staff in the Fremont Public Schools system have looked out for him.
Zach, now 14 years old, has autism spectrum disorder, something formerly diagnosed as Asperger Syndrome. He’s made strides throughout his years at FPS and was a participant in the Circle of Friends group at Fremont Middle School.
The teen was 3 years old when different symptoms pointed to the possibility that he had autism spectrum disorder.
“He was really delayed in his speech,” Douglas said. “He did a lot of pointing at things, instead of asking, and I would just jump right up and get it for him.”
Zach was delayed in his walking as well. He was sensitive to loud noises and used to really dislike haircuts. He’s still a picky eater.
Douglas said every kid with autism is different, but some kids don’t like tags or seams in their clothes or rough textures.
Zach’s doctor would recommend that he be evaluated for speech therapy. He had in-home speech therapy and went to the preschool at Davenport, where it was suggested he may have autism. A second opinion confirmed the autism spectrum disorder.
Zach began having an Individualized Education Plan and yearly meeting at FPS to help make sure his needs were being met, his mom said.
Douglas commends Zach’s preschool teacher Ann Peterson and former Davenport principal Theresa Muhle for their help.
“At the schools we have been to, we’ve always had people who have looked out for Zach,” Douglas said.
She cites several supportive individuals, including Lisa Gallo, a speech language pathologist at Fremont high and middle schools, teacher Mari Maxwell at FMS and teacher Tina Cope at FHS.
“We’ve had very, very good luck at the schools, where people have gone above and beyond,” Douglas said.
Gallo is in charge of the Circle of Friends group at the middle school.
Zach was in that group, which helped him.
“He had a couple really close friends and I think that he was more willing to speak to kids outside of that close group of friends,” Douglas said. “I think it was a very positive experience for him. I think it probably made him step outside of his comfort zone and he would talk to kids and he probably made some friendships that he wouldn’t normally make.”
Douglas said the Circle of Friends group brought in peer models, who looked out for other kids in the group.
“They had friends in the halls to watch out for them so that was nice,” she said.
Zach will be a sophomore at FHS in fall. He can do some coding and at this point looks to do some work in computers in the future.
No two individuals with autism spectrum disorder are exactly alike.
“They’re all different and they all have so much potential,” Douglas said. “You just need to take a little time to get to know them.”
