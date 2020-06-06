Student benefited from Circle of Friends

Zach’s doctor would recommend that he be evaluated for speech therapy. He had in-home speech therapy and went to the preschool at Davenport, where it was suggested he may have autism. A second opinion confirmed the autism spectrum disorder.

Zach began having an Individualized Education Plan and yearly meeting at FPS to help make sure his needs were being met, his mom said.

Douglas commends Zach’s preschool teacher Ann Peterson and former Davenport principal Theresa Muhle for their help.

“At the schools we have been to, we’ve always had people who have looked out for Zach,” Douglas said.

She cites several supportive individuals, including Lisa Gallo, a speech language pathologist at Fremont high and middle schools, teacher Mari Maxwell at FMS and teacher Tina Cope at FHS.

“We’ve had very, very good luck at the schools, where people have gone above and beyond,” Douglas said.

Gallo is in charge of the Circle of Friends group at the middle school.

Zach was in that group, which helped him.