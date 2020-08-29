Student perseveres in Scout cabin restoration project

Boy Scouts in North Bend have donated light fixtures that will be installed.

A sealer will need to be put on the concrete flood. Brodd has purchased a new kitchen cabinet and sink. She’s refurbishing a cabinet that Boy Scouts made several years ago. That piece of history will be put in the building.

There are doors and trim to be repainted.

Brodd Isn’t certain how many hours she’s put into the project.

“But it’s been a lot,” she said.

Brodd appreciates the funds from the community foundations and other community residents, which made the project possible.

She’s looking to the future.

“The best part is seeing all the progress that has been made and how much better it looks since the start and being excited about what it will look like when it’s all finished,” Brodd said.

A pandemic might have stopped others.

But Brodd said she didn’t want to quit after so much progress had been made and there was funding, materials and community members’ support.

“You just need to keep it going until it gets done,” she said.