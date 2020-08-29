Student perseveres in Scout cabin restoration project

Emily Brodd wanted to refurbish a Scout cabin at North Bend — even before it was severely damaged by floodwaters in 2019.
After the flood, she began working on a way to remodel the building, where she and other Girl Scouts had made wonderful memories.Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
What did she do then?
She kept going.
Now, the senior at North Bend Central High School looks forward to the time when the work is done.
Brodd is grateful for help she’s received, including a $1,000 grant from the Fremont Area Community Foundation and $250 from the North Bend Community Foundation.
The funds, plus labor from community members, are helping Brodd complete the project.
Brodd has great memories of the Scout cabin on the north side of town.
“I’ve been a Girl Scout ever since I was in kindergarten,” said Brodd, who lives in rural Ames. “I’ve always had meetings or other Girl Scout activities at the cabin.”
Some of her favorite memories are of all the Halloween parties there.
“Every year, a different Girl Scout troop puts on a Halloween party and all the girls would come and dress up and play games and that was really fun. It’s was girls of all ages, from kindergarten to high school,” she said.
Even before March flooding in 2019, Brodd had wanted to fix up the cabin.
Then the flood hit and the cabin’s main area and bathroom had to be gutted. Community volunteers gathered to do that work.
Brodd would choose a cabin restoration endeavor as her project for a Gold Award, the highest offered in Girl Scouting.
“I knew this project was going to take quite a bit of money,” she said.
But a few years ago, Brodd and some friends had applied for funds through the FACF’s Youth Philanthropy Contest when they conducted a “Blankets for Kids” project. With that project, they made fleece blankets for firefighters to give children in an accident or fire.
Brodd decided to apply for grant funds again.
In her application, Brodd called the project, “North Bend Scouts Strong,” and said she wanted to restore the Scout cabin to working condition by installing insulation, drywall, flooring and cabinets, painting the walls and remodeling the bathroom.
Brodd said the project would allow the cabin to be used by more than 50 scouts as well as for community events throughout the year.
“The Scout cabin is full of history and a very special place for many people in the community,” she wrote.
Brodd also said restoring the building would bring people in her community closer by volunteering their time and working together.
She itemized the costs and gave a presentation to the FACF. She’d receive $1,000 from the FACF and $250 from the North Bend Area Community Foundation.
New windows were installed. Boy and Girl Scouts helped put in new insulation and drywall, which was mudded and sanded in the main area and bathroom. Her project adviser, Bob Kavan, a Boy Scout troop leader, did electrical work.
“Then we had to pause working for a few months because of COVID,” Brodd said. “Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts couldn’t meet and work on the cabin and so I got an extended time period to work on my project, because it was not going to get done by the deadline.”
Due to COVID, Brodd and her family members have worked on the project.
Brodd’s dad, Daryl, used a grinder to level uneven places in the concrete floor and remove old paint. Family members sanded walls, getting them ready to paint.
Photos show Brodd and her sister, Alexa, who’s also a Girl Scout, sweeping the cabin floor. Their mom, Ann, a Girl Scout leader, swept and used a ShopVac to vacuum dust.
“From here, we have to prime and paint the walls and the ceiling in the main area and the bathroom,” Emily Brodd said.
Boy Scouts in North Bend have donated light fixtures that will be installed.
A sealer will need to be put on the concrete flood. Brodd has purchased a new kitchen cabinet and sink. She’s refurbishing a cabinet that Boy Scouts made several years ago. That piece of history will be put in the building.
There are doors and trim to be repainted.
Brodd Isn’t certain how many hours she’s put into the project.
“But it’s been a lot,” she said.
Brodd appreciates the funds from the community foundations and other community residents, which made the project possible.
She’s looking to the future.
“The best part is seeing all the progress that has been made and how much better it looks since the start and being excited about what it will look like when it’s all finished,” Brodd said.
A pandemic might have stopped others.
But Brodd said she didn’t want to quit after so much progress had been made and there was funding, materials and community members’ support.
“You just need to keep it going until it gets done,” she said.
The 17-year-old will graduate from North Bend Central High School in 2021. She plans to go to college for elementary and special education with the possibility of going into speech pathology down the road.
“I like kids a lot,” she said.
FACF Executive Director Melissa Diers expressed appreciation for Brodd and her work.
“It’s always satisfying when we have a Youth Philanthropy project, like Emily’s, that will have such a long-lasting impact,” Diers said. “Generations of North Bend area scouts will continue to appreciate the improvements made to this facility today.”
Diers noted something else.
“Due to the restrictions of COVID-19, the Fremont Area Community Foundation will not be kicking off a new Youth Philanthropy Contest this fall,” Diers said. “We do, however, encourage area youth who think they have a great idea about how they can make a difference in their community to reach out to us so that we can help facilitate their project and possibly provide funding to help make it happen.”
