Students attend district livestock judging contest

The Chuck M. Pohlman Agriculture Complex at Northeast Community College in Norfolk was the site of the District II, III, and IV FFA District Livestock Judging Contest recently. Four-hundred-eighty-eight contestants from 43 schools participated in the event.

Michael Roeber, agriculture/livestock judging instructor at Northeast, said teams could have up to eight members, with the top four scores counted.

“The top 25-percent of the teams in the district contest qualified for the state competition, which will be held during the Nebraska FFA Convention in Lincoln in April,” he said.

There were approximately 100 faculty members, staff and students from Northeast Community College who assisted in conducting the contest.

Area individual and team results include:

District 2 Seniors

Team: 2nd—Howells-Dodge (Regan Burenheide, Tyson Coufal, Jacob Hagemen, Trevor Jedlicka, Logan Nelson, Trevor Schumacher, and Britten Sindelar).

District 2 Juniors

Individual: 1st—Levi Belina, Howells-Dodge.