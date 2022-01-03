 Skip to main content
Students can enter creative writing and illustrating contest

Nebraska Public Media invites students to tell their imaginative stories using creative writing skills and illustrations in the 2022 PBS KIDS Writers Contest.

The contest, sponsored by Nebraska Public Media, is open to all Nebraska students in kindergarten through third grade. First-, second- and third-place winners will be selected from each grade level.

Submitted stories can be fact, fiction, prose or poetry and must include at least five original color illustrations.

Entries must be postmarked by Thursday, March 31, and mailed “Attention: 2022 PBS KIDS Writers Contest” to Nebraska Public Media at 1800 N. 33rd St., Lincoln, NE 68503.

For more contest rules, details about how to enter and helpful writing resources and ideas, visit NebraskaPublicMedia.org/write.

