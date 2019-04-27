Northeast Community College students finished in second place in sweepstakes and earned a number of first-place awards in several contests for two-year colleges at the 2019 North American Colleges and Teachers of Agriculture (NACTA) Judging Conference held at Murray State University in Murray, Kentucky.
Northeast was one of 22 community college and 27 university teams to compete in the April 10-13 conference.
In the Ag Computers Contest, the Northeast team finished first overall. Area team members include Justin Mensik and Michael Mensik, Morse Bluff.
In Ag Mechanics, the Northeast team placed second overall. Area team members include: Tyler Doernemann, Dodge; Jayton Frank, North Bend.
In the Crops Contest, the Northeast team placed first overall. Area team members include Frank. Also participating in the contest were Camden Stephenson, Morse Bluff, and Doernemann.
In Dairy Judging, the Northeast team placed third in placings, reasons and overall. Area team members include Dakota Chapman, North Bend; Conner Scheer, Arlington.
In the Knowledge Bowl, Northeast placed second as a team. Area team members include Frank.
In addition to participating in the contests, the students toured the Gateway Arch in St. Louis and visited area attractions in and near Murray, including a living history farm and a Civil War battlefield.