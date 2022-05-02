Students earn honors

FHS has had several students compete at the state level in FCCLA and SkillsUSA.

Many students medaled or were state champions.

Winners and their honors are:

● Orlando Estrada — FCCLA State Runner-Up in Teach and Train Level 3; qualifies for national competition in San Diego in June.

● Morgan Ondracek — SkillsUSA State Champion in Early Childhood Education.

● Henry Hiebenthal — SkillsUSA State Champion in Welding.

● Grant Rump — SkillsUSA State Champion in Criminal Justice.

● Brandon Gallo — SkillsUSA State Champion in Precision Machining.

● Tajah Dorris — FCCLA Power of One participant.

● Fernanda Parra — FCCLA Power of One participant.

● Christian Molina Estrada — FCCLA Power of One participant.

● Dalila Cardona — FCCLA Power of One participant.

● Emelin Hernandez-Castellanos — FCCLA Power of One participant.

Nebraska FCCLA presented the “Advisor Committed to Excellence (ACE) Award” to Tiffany Fritzinger-Lopez, Fremont chapter adviser.

Nebraska FCCLA presented the Chapter with the 7-Up Award for increased membership to Fremont High School.

“It was a good showing by our Fremont High kids,” said Brad Ryun, SkillsUSA adviser. “I think it shows the diversity that our students have and their skills.”

FCCLA national qualifiers will compete in San Diego, California, in June at the national conference. SkillsUSA national qualifiers will compete in Atlanta, Georgia, in June at the national convention.

“There will be about 8,000 state champions there competing,” Ryun said. “It is a really good chance for these kids to talk to people from around the country and learn a little bit about their culture and work hand in hand with them on certain projects. It is a huge chance for our kids to grow.”

Ryun noted that SkillsUSA nationals will cost the Fremont chapter between $6,000 and $8,000. If anyone is interested in donating to the organization, they can contact Ryun at brad.ryun@fpsmail or Keith Cunnings at keith.cunnings@fpsmail.org or call the school at 402-727-3050.

If anyone is interested in a donation to FCCLA, they can contact Tiffany Fritzinger-Lopez at tiffany.fritzinger-lopez@fpsmail.org or call Fremont High School at 402-727-3050.

