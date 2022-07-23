 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Students earn recognition at Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture

  • 0
Education News

Academic honors for students at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture were announced for the spring semester.

Students must be fulltime enrollees, with at least 12 credit hours for the semester to be eligible for the academic designations. The dean’s list honors are for students achieving a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the semester. Those on honor roll earn a 3.5 to 3.99 GPA.

The following area students were named to the honor roll:

North Bend: Hannah Murray.

Oakland: Rheanna Paul.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts falling gas prices in virtual meeting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News