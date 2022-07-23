Students earn recognition at Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture

Academic honors for students at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture were announced for the spring semester.
Students must be fulltime enrollees, with at least 12 credit hours for the semester to be eligible for the academic designations. The dean’s list honors are for students achieving a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the semester. Those on honor roll earn a 3.5 to 3.99 GPA.
The following area students were named to the honor roll:
North Bend: Hannah Murray.
Oakland: Rheanna Paul.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
