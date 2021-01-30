Students encouraged to enter writing sweepstakes to win money for college

For the 19th year, Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante and the Omaha Storm Chasers will be sponsoring the “Why I Want to Go to College” writing sweepstakes, with entries due April 1.

Prizes will be awarded to 12 winners in seventh and eighth grades who will receive contributions to the Nebraska Educational Savings Trust (NEST) college savings accounts – including $2,000 for first place, $1,000 for second place, and $500 for third place. Three winners will be chosen from each of Nebraska’s three Congressional districts, and three winners will be chosen from outside Nebraska.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Each Nebraska winner will receive four tickets to an upcoming Storm Chasers game at Werner Park in Papillion at where they will be recognized during a brief ceremony.

Families can save for college for their children and grandchildren through NEST529, the state-sponsored 529 college savings program that allows for tax-free investments and tax-free qualified withdrawals. Nebraska account owners can qualify for up to $10,000 a year in state income tax deductions.

Students are asked to reflect on the value of education and what they hope to achieve through higher education. Entries are limited to 750 words and should be sent to Andrea Bedore, Omaha Storm Chasers, 12356 Ballpark Way, Papillion, NE 68046.

Information about the writing sweepstakes is available on the treasurer’s website at www.treasurer.nebraska.gov/csp/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.