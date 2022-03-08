Students invited to submit calendar contest entries

The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy has sent invitations to schools across the state seeking students’ entries for the 2023 “Nebraska: Don’t Waste It!” environmental calendar. The contest is open to all Nebraska students from grades K through 12, and the submission deadline is May 2, 2022.

NDEE is looking for drawings that demonstrate the importance of good environmental practices and tips on reducing waste, recycling, and protecting Nebraska’s air, land, and water. NDEE will select 13 drawings to be featured in the calendar.

In addition to having their art featured, students with winning entries will be invited to a recognition ceremony at the State Capitol in the summer. To see contest guidelines or download the entry form, visit http://dee.ne.gov/NDEQProg.nsf/OnWeb/CalendarContest.

Anyone with additional questions may contact NDEE.moreinfo@nebraska.gov.

