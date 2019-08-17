Eighty-two students participated in the Central Honors Institute July 7-11 at Central Community College-Columbus.
Participants will be in the seventh or eighth grade this fall and have a high ability in language arts, math and/or science. They were selected on the basis of their academic accomplishments, leadership skills and maturity as well as a recommendation from a teacher or counselor.
In addition to attending classes, camp participants had a chance to socialize with peers in the evenings and experience life on a college campus.
Brock Ray, a sophomore at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and son of Stacy and Rich Ray of North Bend, was among the interns who helped with Central Honors Institute.
Participants from North Bend Central School included: Asher Endorf, son of Sharon and Dan Endorf of North Bend; Brady Jedlicka, son of Becky Peters and Glen Jedlicka of Schuyler; Jade Nunn, daughter of Heidi Hamilton of North Bend; Landon Mimick, son of Randi and Jeff Mimick of North Bend; Zachary Zach Mullally, son of Katie and Mike Mullally of North Bend; Sam Post, son of Jana and Troy Post of North Bend; Brooke Van Nortwick, daughter of Karrie and Jeff Van Nortwick of North Bend; Sarah Voss, daughter of Kristy and Jeff Voss of North Bend; and Nolan Williams, son of Amy and Bruce Williams of Morse Bluff.