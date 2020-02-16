Students participate in ceremony at Northeast Community College

Students enrolled in Northeast Community College’s veterinary technology program received their coats and pins at a special ceremony recently in Norfolk.

Members of the class of 2020 received their veterinary technician pins. Members of the Class of 2021 were awarded a monogrammed white coat to mark their formal acceptance into the program.

The program is designed to prepare entry-level veterinary technicians through classroom study, laboratory, and clinical practice with fundamental veterinary technician skills. After successful completion of the program, students should be able to successfully complete the licensing requirements.

Olivia Stillman of Hooper was among the veterinary technology students who received their white coats at the ceremony.

Sophomore Mina Murphy of Arlington received her veterinary technician pin.