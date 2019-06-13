Six Fremont High School students and one DC West High School student were among 259 high school students from across Nebraska who participated in the 25th Annual Masonic All-Star Marching Band, which performed June 1 during Shrine Bowl festivities in Kearney.
Participating were: Jessica Alcorn, daughter of Steve and Janice Alcorn; Lizzie Hanzlik, daughter of JR and Ashley Hanzlik; Jacob Santora, son of Chris and Kimberly Santora; Madissen Stevens, daughter of Chad and Amber Stevens; Alexis and Mariah Tolliver, daughters of Lee and Brandi Tolliver; and Grant Westerman, son of Chuck and Sandi Westerman.
The band members devoted four days of intense practice starting May 28, to learn the music, marching steps and field formations. The band gave its first public performance with a public concert at Harmon Park on May 31. The band led the Shrine Bowl Parade down Kearney’s Central and 1st Avenue on the morning of June 1, and it also performed the pre-game National Anthem and during halftime of the 61st Annual Shrine Bowl football game at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium, on Foster Field, at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
The band members were hosted by the Masons of Nebraska, and were directed by Brad Weber, retired band director from Wayne High School, currently instructor of percussion at Wayne State College; Dan Sodomka, band director at Aurora High School; and Dr. Dave Bohnert, director of bands at Wayne State College.
Alcorn received a scholarship from Don and Connie Havekost Rittenburg Memorial Scholarship; Hanzlik received a scholarship from Arbor Vitae Chapter OES; Santora received a scholarship from Fremont Lodge 15; Stevens received a scholarship from Fremont Lodge 15; Aleix Tolliver received a scholarship from Arbor Vitae Chapter OES 92; Mariah Tolliver received a scholarship from Fremont Lodge 15; and Westerman received a scholarship from Fremont Lodge 15. The scholarships covered the cost of the camp.
Coupled with hard work, the members also enjoyed evening activities consisting of a night of free time and music on the football field, bowling at the Big Apple Fun Center and a dance.