Fifty-five students at Northeast Community College have qualified for membership in Phi Theta Kappa, (PTK), Tau Chi Chapter.
Since the installation of Northeast’s Tau Chi chapter in 1996, approximately 3,200 students have been inducted into the international academic honor society for two-year colleges. For nearly 90 years, membership in Phi Theta Kappa has signified a singular honor and a willingness to embrace the Society’s shared commitment to academic excellence.
To be eligible for PTK, students must have earned at least 12 credit hours and achieved a minimum grade point average of 3.5 or above out of a 4.0 system.
The organization’s mission is two-fold: recognize and encourage the academic achievement of two-year college students and; provide opportunities for individual growth and development through participation in honors, leadership, service and fellowship programming. PTK is the largest honor society in higher education.
The following area Northeast students have qualified for PTK for the fall 2019 semester:
Dodge: Kierra Stewart.
Herman: Kristen Bitter.