Central Valley Ag (CVA) has announced 20 students as recipients of the 2018-2019 CVA Scholarship Program. Each student will receive $1,000 to further their education in an agriculturally related field.
Receiving CVA Member-Owner scholarships are: Cole Bures and Layne Miller, both of Oakland.
The scholarship program is designed to promote academic excellence and focus on students who have been involved in agriculturally related activities throughout their youth and wish to pursue a career in the ag industry.
Applicants wrote an essay titled “Agriculture: The Cooperative Difference,” elaborating on the role of the cooperative business model in today’s agriculture industry, why it’s important and how it can continue to benefit farmer member-owners. Students of CVA member-owners and CVA employees pursuing postsecondary education in an agriculturally related field were eligible to apply.