More than 400 students have been awarded a Success Award to attend Peru State College. Students that qualify are guaranteed immediately upon admission a renewable tuition award worth thousands of dollars over the course of four years.
Peru State College has reworked its scholarships into a new model based on findings that high school GPA is a strong predictor of student success at Peru State College. The new Success Award model will provide more scholarships to more students attending Peru State.
Peru State College is still offering these awards to incoming freshmen. To qualify, students must complete an application for admission, including submission of an official high school transcript and an official ACT/SAT score.
Area students listed below may also have qualified for an additional competitive award not listed here. Depending on the type of award, a larger award may supersede a smaller award.
Chancellor’s Award – Requires a 3.8 high school GPA and is an award for $8,000.
Fremont: Holly Hansen.
Mead: Aidan Mongan.
President’s Award – Requires a 3.4 high school GPA and is an award for $7,000.
Fremont: Chloe Dorenkamp.
Mead: Josie Parham.
Scribner: Ashley Peters.
Wahoo: Maximus Hohn.