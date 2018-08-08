The halls at Fremont High School were again filled with students Wednesday evening.
Fremont High School’s annual Back to School Bash provided an icebreaker of sorts, as students geared up for the coming school year by picking up their schedules, having school photos taken, and re-learning how to open their locker among other things.
Students also had the opportunity to sign up for various clubs and organizations, and incoming freshman can familiarize themselves with the building in which they will be learning over the next four years of their lives.
“It’s kind of become a community event, a lot of people put in a lot of time putting it together,” FHS Principal Scott Jensen said. “We just want to use it to welcome back our parents and our kids, and so it’s a chance for the kids to come in find their locker, get their schedules ... it’s just a good night.”
Along with some of the more administrative tasks like picking up schedules and finding lockers, the Back to School Bash is also a time for a little fun, and particularly at this year’s event, a little food.
The theme of this year’s event was “Taste Fremont High School” which was celebrated with a variety of food provided by several local restaurants and businesses.
During the event, Jensen even greeted incoming students outside the school’s main doors as he and several other staff members grilled up polish sausages that were provided by Hormel.
“Hormel was nice enough to donate polish sausages and we have a number of other businesses taking part, so we’re just cooking them up and handing them out,” he said.
Students and parents also enjoyed free slices of pizza from Valentino’s and sandwiches from Irv’s Deli along with cookies from Parker’s Custom Cookies and popcorn from Mom’s Popcorn.
Lines of students and parents stretched down hallways and entrances to the school, with most sporting smiles on their faces.
For students, while the start of a new school year can be daunting, it also provides the opportunity to try new things.
“I haven’t really been involved with any clubs, but I’m actually planning on joining a new club this year, STEM club,” incoming junior Nathan Wusk said.
Wusk went over his class schedule in the school’s gymnasium alongside his father Brad and younger brother Andrew.
“We actually had his (Andrew’s) back to school night at JCAC last night,” Brad Wusk said. “Summer went fast, it always does.”
Although Nathan had already waited in line and received his schedule about 20 minutes after the event started, his dad was surprised by the number of attendees.
“It seems like the lines are longer this year,” he said. “Everyone must have come early, because we came early last year and no one was here.”
According to Jensen, Wusk might not have been wrong about the longer lines this year, even if it had nothing to do with how early people showed up to Back to School Bash this year.
“It looks like we are going to be at a higher number of students this year, it’s hard to know exactly how many until classes start,” Jensen said. “But we’re looking like we are going to be somewhere close to 1,500 so that’s really big for us.”
Jensen attributes the growth in students to the breadth of programs offered at Fremont High.
“I think it’s a tribute to the different programs we offer,” he said. “We’re offering now so many different career strands, advanced classes, our music and athletic teams are very strong, so it’s just drawing more and more students. We’re really excited about it.”