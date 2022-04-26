Students sign on with industry partners

Four Fremont High School seniors have signed on with local industry partners.

They will work part-time while taking classes at Metropolitan Community College or Southeast Community College and graduate with a full-time job.

“This is a great example of the partnership between Fremont Public Schools, community colleges and local industry to meet our students’ needs,” Todd Hansen, executive director, student services at MCC, said in a news release.

The students are:

Damon Jordan.

Damon Jordan signed with Sid Dillon as an automotive employee. He will be taking MCC classes and will graduate debt-free and continue his career with Sid Dillon.

“I’m thankful Dillons has begun working with me to get ahead and experience in the workforce,” Damon said.

Damon’s mother, Charlene Jordan, said she “is really glad this kind of opportunity for students is being recognized.”

Josh Brandt, service manager at Sid Dillon Chevrolet, expressed the importance of teaching Jordan and other students that the car business isn’t just for selling or fixing cars, there is much more to it, such as marketing and finance.

Samuel Wulf.

Samuel signed with Lozier as a tool and die apprentice.

Lozier expressed pride in being part of this partnership and having the opportunity to make a difference in students’ lives.

“Sponsorships are an important part of our business to help industry students get started. We will provide two years of tuition, tools and a part-time job for Sam,” said Linn Kroeger, tool and die manager at Lozier.

Wulf’s parents, Jennifer and Aaron, said they are “thankful for this unique opportunity for Sam and other students who are on their way to gaining mentors in their respective fields.”

Kroeger, a Fremont High School graduate, said “these types of partnerships benefit the students and their families while strengthening the workforce.”

Henry Hiebenthal

. Henry, who is a Nebraska State SkillsUSA Champion Welder, signed with Platte Valley Equipment in the JDTech Program.

Jeremy Vrana, career development lead at the dealer, said this sponsorship helps students learn the whole gamut of Platte Valley Equipment’s business; sales, marketing, accounting and repairs.

“I am thankful for this sponsorship with Platte Valley to complete my training without acquiring debt and the multiple career opportunities this represents moving forward,” Hiebenthal, said.

Jonathan LaDay.

Jonathan signed with Platte Valley Equipment as a diesel technician in the JDTech Program. LaDay also will learn all aspects of Platte Valley’s business.

“I’m thankful for this opportunity and to Todd Hansen for helping me find the right business sponsorship for my future,” LaDay said.

Laura LaDay, Jonathan’s mother, expressed her thanks and appreciation as well.

“We are thankful for Todd and MCC’s help guiding Jonathan toward a career path he is excited about,” she said.

This partnership is an example of collaboration between schools and community.

“Our community businesses are giving life-changing opportunities to these students and these are not the only companies that offer this type of opportunity,” said Mark Williams, director of counseling at FHS. “Our community employers see the talent that our young people possess and want to work to build on their skills.”

“Business and industry education sponsorships are getting more popular,” Hansen said. “Employers are making an investment on the front-end to recruit students to develop and expand their business.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0