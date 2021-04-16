Students, staff and faculty at Midland log hundreds of hours in volunteer work during Mission Week

Students also visited the homes of elderly residents to help clean up yards or lend a hand in various projects.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hirsch said previous Mission Day events at Midland University have typically provided more opportunities for volunteers to help throughout the community. She said the likely cause for decreased participation from nonprofits and business could be a combination of lack of projects and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It may be a bit less than in the past, but I think being able to spread this out over several days allowed for a lot more projects to be completed throughout the week, so that helped,” she said.

Normally, Hirsch said students get time off from school for Mission Day to focus on volunteer work throughout the community. While they weren’t able to do that this year, Hirsch said the option to choose times that worked best throughout the work helped keep the campaign accessible.

She added the week has allowed for students from various backgrounds and groups to connect with each other.

“I think this whole week allowed for students to just go with a few other students somewhere and maybe meet some other new students and just kind of join a random group instead of just going with their team or performing arts group,” Hirsch said.