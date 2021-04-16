Students, staff and faculty at Midland log hundreds of hours in volunteer work during Mission Week

After logging a combined 700 hours of community service during the last week, students, faculty and staff at Midland University are demonstrating the importance of service to the Fremont community.
The university is nearing the end of its first-ever Mission Week, a weeklong effort aimed at participating in a variety of service projects across the Fremont community.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the university had traditionally had Mission Day.
During that time, students, faculty and staff would take a day off of class to spend time volunteering in the community.
That changed in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the university to cancel Mission Day.
Sidney Hirsch, director of student development, said the week has gone along smoothly despite the change.
“It’s gone really well, especially with it being our first Mission Week,” she said. “I’m really excited about how many different organizations, teams and departments volunteered on campus.”
Mission Week will continue through Sunday, leaving the opportunity for the university to continue to add to its volunteer hours. Hirsch said she hopes to see the effort lead to the university’s goal of 1,000 service hours.
Students, faculty and staff volunteered with projects at a number of different area nonprofits in business, including the Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and the American Red Cross.
Students also visited the homes of elderly residents to help clean up yards or lend a hand in various projects.
Hirsch said previous Mission Day events at Midland University have typically provided more opportunities for volunteers to help throughout the community. She said the likely cause for decreased participation from nonprofits and business could be a combination of lack of projects and the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It may be a bit less than in the past, but I think being able to spread this out over several days allowed for a lot more projects to be completed throughout the week, so that helped,” she said.
Normally, Hirsch said students get time off from school for Mission Day to focus on volunteer work throughout the community. While they weren’t able to do that this year, Hirsch said the option to choose times that worked best throughout the work helped keep the campaign accessible.
She added the week has allowed for students from various backgrounds and groups to connect with each other.
“I think this whole week allowed for students to just go with a few other students somewhere and maybe meet some other new students and just kind of join a random group instead of just going with their team or performing arts group,” Hirsch said.
Hirsch said it’s not clear whether the university will continue with the current format of Mission Week next year or return to its traditional one-day format.
“It could even be like a hybrid version of the two, so maybe allowing a week but also having one of those days be without classes so that students have the opportunity to really get their full day that is necessary for a volunteer project,” she said.
Hirsch said she has received positive feedback from students, staff and faculty who have participated in the weeklong event.
That response has only affirmed her belief that Mission Week has been beneficial for both the university and the surrounding community.
“I think it’s been a great opportunity for students,” she said. “It’s been a lot of positive feedback and I think it’s been a mood booster.”