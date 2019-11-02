{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska Medical Center

The University of Nebraska Medical Center recently held ceremonies to signify the beginning of health professions for students in Omaha, Lincoln, Kearney, Scottsbluff and Norfolk. The students are enrolled in programs for medicine, nursing, pharmacy, dentistry, the allied health professions and graduate studies.

Students in many of the programs receive white coats. Ceremonies were paid for in part by donations from UNMC alumni, faculty and friends.

College of Nursing Omaha Division

Fremont: Ashley Christensen, Gessica Gdowski.

North Bend: Dannika Shanahan.

West Point: McKenzie Wragge

College of Nursing Kearney Division

Arlington: Hannah Thompson.

College of Nursing Northern Division (Norfolk)

Lyons: Kelly Wakeley.

Oakland: Hannah Brudigam.

Tekamah: Olivia Deemer.

Valley: Samantha MacMillan.

West Point: Nicole Fisher, Lesley Flores-Gonzalez, Jesse Prieto.

College of Dentistry

Doctor of Dental Surgery

Fremont: McKenzie Brown.

College of Pharmacy

Fremont: Justine Konz.

West Point: Sarah Arduser.

Graduate Studies

Waterloo: Kathleen Volkman.

Yutan: McKinley Wilson.

College of Allied Health Professions

Physical Therapy

Arlington: Logan Tate.

