Summer Lunch Program has helped kids in many ways

Youth in grades fifth through eighth in a program offered through the Hope Center scored two points higher in math on their NWEA school assessment tests that year.

Local youth have benefited in other ways.

For one, hundreds of weekend food totes have been distributed via the SLP throughout the years.

The SLP also has a program in which children receive a new backpack filled with school supplies. Hundreds of backpacks have been distributed as well.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the SLP will not be able to offer onsite meals at Fremont Presbyterian Church in 2020 as it has in the past.

But the SLP team is working with churches and other community partners to provide weekend food totes for children and youth.

The Rev. Jon Ashley, senior pastor of the Presbyterian Church, said the SLP hopes to conduct another project to supply kids with backpacks of school supplies in the fall.

He also hopes the SLP will be able to resume its traditional onsite program in the church in 2021.

Ashley has long advocated the benefits of the SLP.

“Being involved in the Summer Lunch Program helps kids keep their minds active in learning and also gives them a safe place to build relationships with adults who care about them and other kids sometimes from other schools that they might not normally get to know,” he said. “It strengthens their social skills and it’s also shown to improve their academic test scores.”

