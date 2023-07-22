Kalel Bales wasn’t sure what he was getting into when his parents signed him up for the Summer Lunch Program (SLP).

But from field trips to farms and animal rescue agencies to volunteerism at a homeless shelter and optional faith-based lessons, the 15-year-old Fremonter said he’s gained a lot of knowledge and experience, while making new friends.

“I’m proud to be here,” he said. “I’m proud to be part of this group and proud to be helping with anything I can.”

Kalel is among almost 150 students participating in a program that provides free lunches and educational opportunities for kids in kindergarten through 12th grade. Younger students take part in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) opportunities. Older students participate in the Aspire for Greatness program, where they learn entrepreneurship, business and life skills.

Community partners and numerous volunteers have joined forces to help close the summer learning gap and provide knowledge that students can use for years to come.

“It takes a village to raise a child and this is an example of the village coming together to help raise children in Fremont,” said Christy Fiala, executive director of Fremont Area United Way (FAUW).

Many parts of the Summer Lunch Program (SLP) are covered by agencies and grants, but United Way provides financial support in places were gaps exist.

“It’s a braiding of resources and opportunities,” Fiala said.

Open to people from any economic background, the lunch program began in 2012. This year’s SLP started May 30 and concludes July 28.

Fremont Public Schools (FPS) has been offering summer school in the mornings. Students can attend that and then be transported via bus to Fremont Presbyterian Church, where they can eat lunch and participate in afternoon programming. The Aspire for Greatness program has a van that transports older students to the church and home again.

Other children walk or have adults bring them for lunch.

Kelly Ringle of the Salvation Army is the SLP voluntary kitchen supervisor. Before the afternoon programming started June 5, Ringle said only about 27 meals were being served. That number swelled to more than 240 — at its highest — after programming began.

Children can eat lunch and so can parents and grandparents who accompany them.

“It brings a sense of family,” Ringle said. “They actually eat together, because life is so fast paced that you don’t always eat together. They get to sit there and talk. It’s really nice.”

Many adults bring children to the church — because it’s too far to walk — and then stay for lunch. Families from surrounding communities have come as well.

The Presbyterian Church will provide backpacks with school supplies to kids who’ve come at least 10 times for lunch. Last year, it gave 260 backpacks to kids in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Pizza is a favorite lunch, but meals have included other kid-friendly foods such as fish fillets, popcorn chicken and mini corndogs. Because it’s a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) program, lunches also include fruits and vegetables, along with protein, dairy and grain products. The Salvation Army provides snacks, too.

In the afternoon, FPS has STEAM activities for students from kindergarten through sixth grade, said Leah Hladik, program director for Fremont Expanded Learning Programs, After School and Summer Learning.

Seventy students have taken part in science, engineering and arts activities and summer field trips. Kindergarten through fourth-grade students visited Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha on Thursday, while fifth- and sixth-graders went to Sidner Ice Arena in Fremont. Last week, younger kids went to the Omaha Children’s Museum and older ones to the Kiewit Luminarium science museum in Omaha.

“Our goal is to give the kids a variety of experiences during the summer months,” Hladik said in a prepared statement.

Fifth- and sixth-graders will have a sidewalk sale featuring their homemade soaps and candles on Thursday, July 27, at the church, 520 W. Linden Ave.

The church also hosted a Build-a-Hut project led by Dean Castillo, a Nebraska Extension in Dodge County educator. The project was designed to help students build engineering and construction skills.

Presbyterian Church representative Cheryl Ferguson said the congregation provided a one-hour Vacation Bible School on Wednesdays. SLP and STEAM students had the option of attending.

Church deacons provided free clothing and household items for kids and parents on two Fridays.

Aspire to Greatness served 51 students, grades 7-12, in June alone, said Kristen Widman, executive director.

“Our registration was up 900% from last year to this year,” Widman said. “We were a brand new program last year. As word has gotten out that there is something offered for older youth, more have signed up to participate.”

Widman said Aspire started after Omaha’s Hope Center for Kids closed its Fremont location to provide programming for middle and high school students. Aspire has entrepreneurship lessons. For instance, students make products to sell at farmer’s markets, learn to count back change and talk to customers.

Chris Leaver of Arlington, who launched the Holiday Food Drive in 1996, taught students about marketing and preparing barbecued pulled pork for a fundraiser. Students learned business skills such as product pricing to produce a profit.

Students could learn life skills. Caterer LuAnn Ruwe taught them how to make simple meals.

Tammie Dickens of Coalition RX of Omaha teaches the substance abuse prevention curriculum and the Too Good for Drugs and Violence Program material.

“We talk about setting goals and making good decisions and peer pressure,” Dickens said. “We also touch on different substances so they know the dangers of alcohol and marijuana and vaping.”

Widman said Aspire provides snacks, games and faith-based lessons. It works with students on emotional and social skill-building.

“We try to build a sense of community among the teenagers,” Widman said. “The world can feel lonely, so we want to offer a safe space where they can build relationships.”

Dickens also said kids learn that beyond their own family members, there are other adults who care about their well-being and futures.

“We have really enjoyed working with the kids here,” Dickens said. “What a fantastic group of young people, willing to listen and learn — all of the ages of the kids. It’s a great program. Everybody is doing a great job, just remarkable.”

Fiala said parents and kids often say “thank you” and students learn the community cares about them as individuals.

From the start, Kalel said he really liked Widman and Aaron Von Behren, high school program coordinator.

“They are fantastic teachers,” Kalel said, also complimenting the program. “I like everything about it, the Bible lessons, the people. We go on field trips.”

Kalel said students go to the ice rink, swim pools and, on Saturday mornings, to farmer’s markets. By visiting a farm, he learned how cattle are fed and about detasseling corn. Students learned about animal care and pet adoption at FurEver Home, Inc., in Fremont, and about the history of the Old Poor Farm animal sanctuary on a trip there. Older students have helped stock shelves at Care Corps’ LifeHouse and pack food bags on Fridays that kids can take home on weekends.

“If I learned anything, I learned how to make new friends and talk to people, and how to get closer to God from the video lessons, from asking questions,” he said.

Widman seeks student input.

“We want to make sure the youth have a voice in our program, because it is for them,” Widman said. “We always encourage them to ask questions or suggest things for us to do that are things they would enjoy.

Kalel noted the difference between onsite and classroom learning.

“In the classroom, you kind of just sit there and hear this person talk about something that happened years ago,” Kalel said. “But with Aspire, you get to actually go to the place where they’re talking about it. You get to have a hands-on learning experience. You get to learn from people who’ve worked there for a long time.”

SPL coordinators note the program’s overall importance.

“The kids are our future for Fremont,” Ringle said. “They get fed here — more than just food. They get fed spiritually, life skills and family time.”