Swift's surprise album 'folklore' has it all

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Taylor Swift, best known for writing songs about her ex-boyfriends, has done it again.

Swift’s new album “folklore” is her eighth studio album. It was released on July 24th, and was written entirely in her isolation during the COVID-19 quarantine.

There are 16 songs included on the album and they show off Swift’s many musical talents. The songs range from pop, alternative rock, indie rock and folk music.

“Folklore” was not promoted in any way. Being a surprise album, it caused an uproar from her fans and the music industry. Even now, many weeks after it was released, her fans are still talking about it; though that may be because Swift is still releasing information about the album.

From the music to the lyrics, this album has it all.

While “folklore” is a masterpiece in many ways, it does have its setbacks with a few songs.

The song “hoax,” for example, has interesting lyrics about betrayal, but has a sort of sluggish tempo that makes it almost boring to listen to.

The song “peace” is also well-written, but is way too different from its “folklore” counterparts and seems to get lost behind the stronger tracks.