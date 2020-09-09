Swift's surprise album 'folklore' has it all

Taylor Swift, best known for writing songs about her ex-boyfriends, has done it again.
Swift’s new album “folklore” is her eighth studio album. It was released on July 24th, and was written entirely in her isolation during the COVID-19 quarantine.
There are 16 songs included on the album and they show off Swift’s many musical talents. The songs range from pop, alternative rock, indie rock and folk music.
“Folklore” was not promoted in any way. Being a surprise album, it caused an uproar from her fans and the music industry. Even now, many weeks after it was released, her fans are still talking about it; though that may be because Swift is still releasing information about the album.
From the music to the lyrics, this album has it all.
While “folklore” is a masterpiece in many ways, it does have its setbacks with a few songs.
The song “hoax,” for example, has interesting lyrics about betrayal, but has a sort of sluggish tempo that makes it almost boring to listen to.
The song “peace” is also well-written, but is way too different from its “folklore” counterparts and seems to get lost behind the stronger tracks.
On the flip side, the song “exile (feat. Bon Iver),” is one of Swift’s best written tracks. The song tells a story of ex-lovers and their resentment and love towards each other after their difficult breakup. Iver’s rich vocals and Swift’s sweet voice complement each other quite nicely.
The song “my tears ricochet” is also a great track. It portrays a story of betrayal, pain, and anger when a ghost’s murderer attends her funeral. It contains serious imagery with a few angst-driven themes that leave listeners wanting to hear more.
The songs on this album bring up the word sensational, even with their few faults.
Swift has placed 97 of her songs in the Billboard Top 100, with six of them rising all the way to number one on the various country and pop charts, during her illustrious 14-year career in music.
Based on early indications, “folklore” promises to keep those numbers rising.
