Sydney Emanuel receives $2,500 STAR Scholarship

Sydney Emanuel, a 2022 graduate North Bend Central High School, was selected to receive a $2,500 STAR Scholarship from the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She was recommended by P.E.O. Chapter CT of North Bend.

Emanuel is the daughter of Francis and Carol Emanuel. Throughout her high school career, she participated in Student Council, National Honor Society, Cross Country, Basketball, Track, NB Club, FBLA, HOSA, Science Club, Spanish Club, One Acts and the Musical. She was a Tiger Branch Teller and a member of the St. Charles Youth Group. Her honors include Class C-1 All- State Basketball, NCPA Academic All-State, Pinnacle Bank Leadership Award, and Homecoming Court. She will attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in the fall to pursue a degree in elementary education and special education.

The P.E.O. Star Scholarship was established in 2009 to provide scholarships for exceptional high school senior women to attend an accredited postsecondary education institution in the U.S. or Canada in the next academic year. The competitive STAR Scholarship is for women who exhibit excellence in leadership, academics, community service, and potential future success.

Chapter CT has been a part of the North Bend community since 1922. P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) has been celebrating women helping women reach for the stars for more than 150 years. Since its inception in 1869, the nonprofit organization has helped more than 116,000 women pursue educational goals by providing over $383 million in grants, scholarships, awards, and loans. The Sisterhood also owns and supports Cottey College.

Through membership, the P.E.O. Sisterhood has brought together more than a half million women in the United States and Canada who are passionate about helping women advance through education, while supporting and motivating them. What started with a bond of friendship among seven women in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, is now one of the oldest women’s organizations in North America with close to 6000 chapters. To learn more about P.E.O., its powerful education philanthropies and see stories of women who have benefited from the programs, visit peo.international.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.