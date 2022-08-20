Sydney Thurlow inducted into honor society

The University of Nebraska at Kearney College of Business and Technology recently inducted eight students and three faculty members into the Gamma Omicron Chapter of Epsilon Pi Tau.

The student inductees included Sydney Thurlow of Fremont, who is majoring in interior and product design.

Founded at Ohio State University in 1929, Epsilon Pi Tau is the leading international honor society for technology. It recognizes the academic excellence of students in fields devoted to the study of technology and the preparation of practitioners for the technology professions.

With more than 90,000 members inducted worldwide, Epsilon Pi Tau is the premier academic and professional honors group for technology programs in higher education, workforce development programs and professionals in practice.

The UNK Gamma Omicron Chapter has provided academic recognition to high-achieving students since its establishment in 1995.