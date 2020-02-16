Talbert named student strengths coach

Madison Talbert of Wahoo is one of 42 students selected as a new strengths coach for the Clifton Strengths Institute at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Business. Talbert is a junior marketing and pre-law major at the university.

The new coaches will join returning coaches to mentor more than 750 first-year business students in Professional Enhancement I: Investing in Strengths.

Required for all first-year business students, the course aims to help students develop and apply their strengths to achieve individualized academic, personal and professional success using the CliftonStrengths assessment. During the course, coaches lead team meetings of up to 10 students once a week and facilitate two one-on-one strengths coaching sessions for each team member to help them recognize and maximize their potential. They also help facilitate discussions during class.

Open to students from any college at Nebraska, prospective coaches complete an application and interview process. Once selected, they enroll in the Strengths Coaching, Theory and Practice Training Course, a three-credit-hour course focused on gaining functional knowledge in strengths-based development.

The new strengths coaches are from eight states and represent 21 academic majors. Thirty-two attend the College of Business.