Taylor graduates from Chadron State College
Taylor graduates from Chadron State College

Chadron State College returned to in-person commencement exercises May 8 after hosting virtual events due to COVID-19 the past two semesters.

Brawly Taylor of Fremont graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science degree.

