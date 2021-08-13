Tea Party to discuss Fremont's budget and upcoming FPS bond issue

WinItBack, TEA Party Patriots of Dodge County, will be meeting from 6:30-8:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at Keene Memorial Library’s main meeting room in Fremont.
The group will be discussing the Fremont City budget plans and the upcoming bond issue for Fremont Public Schools. Input is welcome from the public, city council and school board members.
For more information, call Doug Wittmann at 402-317-1270.
