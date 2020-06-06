Teacher gets grant for Circle of Friends group

The group also helps their peers understand more about the condition.

Once Gallo is able to teach the peers about Asperger’s, they’re able to have more empathy and understanding about students with this condition.

They can advocate for students with Asperger’s in the classroom, if others are making fun of or not including them.

Peers also may notice a behavior in a student with Asperger’s’ that a teacher may not see.

“If we have peers who care about these kids, they can let us know if there are problems or things I need to talk with the students about,” Gallo said.

A couple years ago, Gallo was working with a student who had Asperger’s. Two peers noticed the student was using bad language—not around teachers—but around other kids.

Gallo talked with the student on a one-on-one basis. Once the student learned this was inappropriate, he did very well.

“They were able to help me with things I didn’t see he needed help with,” she said. “It’s really neat.”

With past grant funds, the group has had pizza parties and gone bowling and to the movies.