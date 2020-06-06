Teacher gets grant for Circle of Friends group

About five years ago, Lisa Gallo took students to a local movie.
Grant money paid for the tickets, pop and popcorn. After the show, one grandmother cried as she picked up a student.
Her grandson, who has Asperger Syndrome, had never been invited to a movie with friends before.
“She was so excited for him, because he was so excited to do that,” Gallo said.
Gallo is a speech language pathologist at Fremont high and middle schools. She leads a group, called Circle of Friends, at Fremont Middle School.
For eight years, a grant through the Autism Action Partnership has provided funds for the group.
That funding ran out, but recently the Delta Kappa Gamma Society awarded Gallo with a $500 Esther Pilster Classroom Project Award for women educators.
Gallo will be able to use the grant in the next school year.
Circle of Friends was designed to help students with Asperger Syndrome, a form of autism, where students are just as intelligent as their peers, but have trouble picking up on social skills, she said.
Students with Asperger’s also may have an all-absorbing interest in certain topics.
Their strengths can include remarkable focus and persistence, an aptitude for recognizing patterns and an attention to detail, states the Autism Speaks website.
Challenges for a student with this condition can include hypersensitivity to lights, sounds and tastes, uncoordinated movements, difficulty with give and take in a conversation and nonverbal skills involving tone of voice or distance.
Some famous people deal or have dealt with Asperger’s, including comedian Dan Aykroyd, scientist Temple Grandin and the late inventor Steve Jobs, Gallo said. Others include singer Susan Boyle and actress Daryl Hannah.
“All these amazing people have contributed so much to our society, because they are able to focus on things they love and because of that they can be brilliant in those areas,” Gallo said.
Because students with Asperger’s can have trouble with social skills, their peers sometimes may not want to be around them.
That’s where Circle of Friends can help.
In the group, Gallo includes a few students with Asperger’s along with general education students who want to learn more about autism and find ways to include their classmates.
Each week during the school year, Gallo and the students gather. She teaches social skills—such as looking at a speaker during conversation—which the students practice at the middle school.
While Gallo works with students with Asperger’s on an individual basis, she said it means so much more when they’re able to practice the skills with their general education peers.
The group also helps their peers understand more about the condition.
Once Gallo is able to teach the peers about Asperger’s, they’re able to have more empathy and understanding about students with this condition.
They can advocate for students with Asperger’s in the classroom, if others are making fun of or not including them.
Peers also may notice a behavior in a student with Asperger’s’ that a teacher may not see.
“If we have peers who care about these kids, they can let us know if there are problems or things I need to talk with the students about,” Gallo said.
A couple years ago, Gallo was working with a student who had Asperger’s. Two peers noticed the student was using bad language—not around teachers—but around other kids.
Gallo talked with the student on a one-on-one basis. Once the student learned this was inappropriate, he did very well.
“They were able to help me with things I didn’t see he needed help with,” she said. “It’s really neat.”
With past grant funds, the group has had pizza parties and gone bowling and to the movies.
With the recently received funds, Gallo hopes to have kids go to the movies and bring a gaming truck to the middle school for two hours. The truck has video consoles and couches.
“I’ve done it before and it is so perfect, because most of my students with Asperger’s are really, really passionate about video games,” she said.
Many general education students at the middle school like these games as well so it’s a way for students to make connections. The last time she had a gaming truck at the school, students with Asperger’s were able to have regular conversations with their peers.
“The kids with Asperger’s were getting positive feedback from their friends and feeling included, which oftentimes because they have trouble with social skills, they’re not included,” she said. “These experiences give them the chance to be part of the group and to have fun with peers.”
This is important because having fun with peers can make going to school and learning more enjoyable.
“When I think back on my school experience, the thing I think about the most is how much fun I had with my friends and I can’t imagine how hard that would be for students without a lot of friends,” Gallo said. “This gives them the safe environment to experience that.”
Gallo appreciates the opportunities to share an important lesson.
“Even though we’re all different in different ways,” she said, “each person has a lot to offer.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!