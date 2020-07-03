Teachers offer free books to kids on July 9

If you can’t bring the students to the books, then take the books to them.
Teachers in the Fremont Public Schools system are volunteering to help distribute more than 1,000 free books for students in preschool through fourth grade.
While supplies last, the books will be distributed during the Grab and Go meal pickup between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. July 9 at Bell Field, Linden and Washington Elementary schools and from 11 a.m. to noon at Meadowbrook Mobile Home Park, all in Fremont.
Volunteers also will distribute books via Feeding Fremont in which Grab and Go meals are taken to students whose families aren’t able to get to the pickup sites.
More volunteers are needed to help with the book distribution as many of the teachers will be going back to work. Those wishing to volunteer may go to the Feeding Fremont Facebook page.
The book distribution project began after Amber Sindelar, the English as a Learned Language (ELL) teacher at Linden, applied in late March for a grant through the First Book Marketplace website. The grant was for $1,000 worth of books.
Sindelar ordered a pallet of Mo Willems’-themed books. Most of the books are by Willems, who created the animated TV series “Sheep in the Big City for Cartoon Network” and who’s worked on Sesame Street. One of his books is “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus.” There are books by other authors as well.
Most are reading books, but the selection includes activity books, too.
Sindelar learned about the grant earlier this year when teachers were instructing students online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Knowing kids were home and — at least at that time — weren’t able to go out as much, I just wanted them to have something else to do,” Sindelar said.
Sindelar understands the value of reading.
“As teachers, we know how important it is for kids to be reading, because it exposes them to more vocabulary and affects their reading, writing and speaking skills as well as builds their knowledge on topics they may encounter in school.”
Initially, Sindelar got the books for Linden students. But with the large number of books received, the plan expanded to include other schools in the district.
Any student is welcome to pick up a book at the Grab and Go meal sites.
Sindelar is pleased about the teachers who’ve become involved in the endeavor.
“Whenever there’s an opportunity for Fremont teachers to help, they jump at the chance,” she said. “I’ve also had help from Erica Kobza, incoming dean of students at the high school, with planning this book giveaway and making a graphic to send out to students.”
This isn’t the first time Sindelar has been involved in a book-giveaway project.
During the two years Sindelar has been at Linden, community volunteers have sponsored students in her ELL classes to receive books monthly throughout the school year.
“It’s been wonderful,” Sindelar said.
Each month, students were so excited to pick out a new book to keep.
“It’s been great to know that all of my students will have a library at home to read,” Sindelar said.
Sindelar knows how important it is for students to be reading at home with their families. Besides sharpening reading skills having time with family is important, too.
“When I originally started sending books home with my students, there were several who said they did not have any books at home,” she said. “I know there are students who now have a library who maybe didn’t before.”
She enjoys seeing the smiles on students’ faces when they receive a new book.
“That’s definitely the best part,” Sindelar said, “and just knowing that all students can have access to a book.”
