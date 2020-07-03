Teachers offer free books to kids on July 9

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you can’t bring the students to the books, then take the books to them.

Teachers in the Fremont Public Schools system are volunteering to help distribute more than 1,000 free books for students in preschool through fourth grade.

While supplies last, the books will be distributed during the Grab and Go meal pickup between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. July 9 at Bell Field, Linden and Washington Elementary schools and from 11 a.m. to noon at Meadowbrook Mobile Home Park, all in Fremont.

Volunteers also will distribute books via Feeding Fremont in which Grab and Go meals are taken to students whose families aren’t able to get to the pickup sites.

More volunteers are needed to help with the book distribution as many of the teachers will be going back to work. Those wishing to volunteer may go to the Feeding Fremont Facebook page.

The book distribution project began after Amber Sindelar, the English as a Learned Language (ELL) teacher at Linden, applied in late March for a grant through the First Book Marketplace website. The grant was for $1,000 worth of books.