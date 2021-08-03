TeamMates at FPS seeking mentors

Mollie Brown knows TeamMates can build relationships that last for years.
Brown is the TeamMates Mentoring Program coordinator for Fremont Public Schools.
Recently, Brown recalled a local TeamMates mentor who’d worked with a young person for a long time.
After graduating from high school and completing basic training, the former student recently stopped in to see the mentor, who works in a bank.
That pleasant visit is just one example of the bond that can develop between mentors and their mentees.
“They appreciate each other so much,” Brown said. “Even after they (mentees) are out on their own and go away to college or the military, they still want to keep in contact. It’s really cool.”
Former Husker Head Coach Tom Osborne and his wife, Nancy, started the TeamMates Mentoring Program in 1991 with a group of football players from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
This is the 30th anniversary of a program designed to provide support and encouragement to school-age youth.
The goal of the program is to see youth graduate from high school and pursue post-secondary education. To achieve this goal, youth meet once a week with a caring adult who serves as a mentor.
Since its inception, TeamMates has expanded to South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas and Wyoming.
Brown cites TeamMates success statistics:
- 91% of TeamMates mentees graduate on time.
- 98% say they trust their mentor.
- 85% of mentors report feeling hopeful after meeting with their mentee.
Tom Osborne has long promoted the importance of mentoring.
“A mentor provides vision, and I think vision is really critical to hope,” Osborne said. “Hope is a really powerful thing for a young person.”
TeamMates serves students in grades 3-12 who need/request a mentor.
Brown has 68 mentees in the FPS district and mentors are needed.
“I have students waiting to be matched,” she said.
Having a TeamMates mentor doesn’t mean the student has no other important people who can provide support or encouragement.
“It’s not like their parents aren’t important to them or there isn’t anybody in their life,” she said. “Sometimes, you need to talk to somebody else.”
Mentors meet with their mentees at school in a safe environment once a week during the academic year. They are matched based on interests and hobbies.
Topics for discussion are centered on the student’s interests and preferences.
Brown knows how important the program can be for mentees.
“It helps them be more positive and want to come to school,” Brown said.
The students may not want to come to school for various reasons, but they can be more motivated to attend if they know they’ll get to see their mentor.
Some mentors may not think they’re qualified.
That’s where Brown provides encouragement to prospective mentors.
“You don’t have to know fifth-grade math,” she said. “You’re not there to do homework.”
Instead, mentors and mentees may play the card game, Uno. Sometimes, they might make a craft. Mentees might get something from Brown to do or bring something themselves.
While playing cards or making a craft, the mentor and mentee have time to talk.
Mentors get two hours of training.
“I work around their schedules to come meet with me to train,” she said.
Background checks are done on all mentors.
Many people enjoy being mentors to the students.
“I have some people who have been mentors for 10-15 years,” Brown said. “They graduate one and they come back and get another one. It’s so fulfilling for them to mentor a student and have them from either third or fourth grade all the way through high school.
“It makes you feel so hopeful – being a mentor.”
Besides encouraging students, TeamMates also offers scholarships for mentees when they become seniors.
The program also provides other opportunities for mentees and mentors.
“We’re planning to go to some events at Midland,” Brown said. “We try to have different events with the mentors and mentees.”
Brown seeks monetary and in-kind donations for TeamMates.
“We are always in need of donations,” she said.
Those wishing to make monetary or in-kind donations may contact Brown at 402-727-3970 or mail a check to: Fremont High School TeamMates, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont, NE 68025.
Brown also hosts an annual fundraising chili feed at a basketball game at Fremont High School in January or February.
“We encourage people to come and taste the chili that our schools provide,” Brown said. “You can go to the basketball game and have chili and have a fun evening.”
She adds something else:
“I have an amazing board of directors. They are people in the community who not only help support TeamMates throughout the district, but they’re also mentors.”
Those interested in being a mentor can apply at teammates.org or call Brown at 402-727-3970. The website also includes information on how students can become mentees.