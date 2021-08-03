TeamMates at FPS seeking mentors

Topics for discussion are centered on the student’s interests and preferences.

Brown knows how important the program can be for mentees.

“It helps them be more positive and want to come to school,” Brown said.

The students may not want to come to school for various reasons, but they can be more motivated to attend if they know they’ll get to see their mentor.

Some mentors may not think they’re qualified.

That’s where Brown provides encouragement to prospective mentors.

“You don’t have to know fifth-grade math,” she said. “You’re not there to do homework.”

Instead, mentors and mentees may play the card game, Uno. Sometimes, they might make a craft. Mentees might get something from Brown to do or bring something themselves.

While playing cards or making a craft, the mentor and mentee have time to talk.

Mentors get two hours of training.

“I work around their schedules to come meet with me to train,” she said.

Background checks are done on all mentors.