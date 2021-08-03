TeamMates observing 30th anniversary

The TeamMates Mentoring Program has been helping children and youth for three decades.

It was started in 1991 by then-University of Nebraska Head Football Coach Tom Osborne and his wife, Nancy.

The program’s website states that Osborne believed athletes in the football program could impact middle school students. So 22 football players began meeting with students in the Lincoln Public Schools system.

Of these original 22 mentees, 21 went on to graduate from high school. One left school early to pursue a successful Motocross career.

Eighteen original mentees also obtained some sort of post-secondary education.

By spending an hour each week with a student, mentors — who come from all walks of life — can increase the likelihood that the student will graduate from high school and contribute to society.

“Mentors help identify the gifts and talents of young people that provide them with a sense of hope and vision for their life,” the site states.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, TeamMates created a virtual mentoring tool called the TeamMates Portal to help matches to continue meeting when they can’t physically be there for one another.