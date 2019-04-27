Third-year Hastings College art majors who are part of the Professional Practices course are breaking out of the Hastings College studios and taking their creative work to downtown Hastings where they will host “In/Habit.”
The exhibition is open through May 10 at 721 W. First St. — which is between Steeple Brewery and Allo Communications in downtown Hastings. Hours for the impromptu gallery are Tuesday-Friday from 2-8 p.m. and Saturday from 1-9 p.m. The gallery is free and open to the public.
Replacing “Jr. Thesis,” the new Professional Practices course is making use of the opportunity to promote the students’ development in goal setting, time management, studio work habits, gallery practices, writing for artists and other professional skills that will aid them in their creative endeavors after Hastings College.
The exhibition presents a wide range of mediums, including, painting, printmaking, comic book development, digital media/design, sculpture and glass blowing.
Art by Autumn Teff of Fremont will be featured in the show.