Terry Sorensen returns to Fremont Public Schools board following appointment

“We are teaching our students for a world that exists now, but we’re certainly preparing them for a world that doesn’t exist yet,” he said.

Board member Todd Hansen said items regarding assessments or technology were always areas of expertise for Sorensen during his time on the board

“I know he’s an advocate for all students and all staff,” he said. “Terry was an excellent board member.”

Board member Michael Peterson said Sorensen was among the first to congratulate him after he was named to the school board.

“He really helped give me a sure footing with the kinds of issues I wanted to work on, which is a lot to do with equity, accessibility and anti-racism,” Peterson said. “Terry was sort of the elder statesman who knew how to channel the things that I cared about into meaningful action, so I always appreciated that.”

At the end of the meeting, Shepard thanked the pool of applicants for showing interest in serving on the board, particularly in a year as difficult as the one FPS has faced.

“We’ve had a really challenging year here, as have all of you, but to have that much interest, especially when you look forward and we have a bond issue coming up and so many things on the horizon, I’m proud to be the superintendent of FPS and have this kind of support.”

