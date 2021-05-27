Terry Sorensen returns to Fremont Public Schools board following appointment

Terry Sorensen was nominated to fill the seat of Dan Moran on the Fremont Public Schools Board of Education during a special meeting on Wednesday.
Moran, who served on FPS’s Board of Education for the last 20 years, died following a battle with cancer in April. Sorensen will occupy the seat for the remainder of Moran’s term, which runs through Jan. 9, 2023.
The unanimous nomination comes six months after Terry Sorensen’s eight-year tenure came to an end following a tight November general election where he was unseated by Pamela Murphy.
The board also considered Betsy Flores, Gary Bolton, John Anderson and Tim Schulz for the vacant seat.
Sorensen said he is looking forward to returning to the board, albeit under difficult circumstances.
“I’m not super excited about the circumstances that brought us here,” he told the Tribune. “Dan is going to be missed and I could certainly never fill his shoes, but I’m excited to get back to the board and continue the good work that we’ve been doing.”
Superintendent Mark Shepard also took time to recognize Moran’s service to the board during the meeting.
“I think one thing that’s really important to state, and it goes without saying, but I’m going to say it anyway, is that we’re not looking to replace Dan,” he said. “We’re looking to fill a vacancy and I think that’s super important. Dan spent 20 years on the board and that’s remarkable.”
Sorensen, a 25-year teaching veteran at Mission Middle School in Bellevue, pointed to his previous experience on the board and work as a teacher during his interview.
As an advocate for the performing and fine arts, Sorensen said he helped put together a steering committee while serving on the board that raised more than $300,000 in private funds to revamp the sound and lighting studio in the Fremont High School auditorium, as well as the high school’s lobby, restrooms and concession stand.
Sorensen added that he has always had a passion for serving the district’s most vulnerable student population. In his interview, Sorensen pointed to the city’s poverty rate of 16% as an example of the district’s diverse makeup.
“We serve students whose home lives may not be the best,” he said. “Students who are struggling are near and dear to my heart, but at the same time, we serve students whose parents who are certainly more affluent and everybody in between. We serve all of these students effectively.”
When asked what he believed the role of a school board member is, Sorensen summed up the position with one word.
“Service,” he said. “This is service to the citizens of Fremont, to the people of Fremont and to the future citizens of Fremont.”
Sorensen also pointed to funding and technology as two key issues the district must address in the coming years.
“We are teaching our students for a world that exists now, but we’re certainly preparing them for a world that doesn’t exist yet,” he said.
Board member Todd Hansen said items regarding assessments or technology were always areas of expertise for Sorensen during his time on the board
“I know he’s an advocate for all students and all staff,” he said. “Terry was an excellent board member.”
Board member Michael Peterson said Sorensen was among the first to congratulate him after he was named to the school board.
“He really helped give me a sure footing with the kinds of issues I wanted to work on, which is a lot to do with equity, accessibility and anti-racism,” Peterson said. “Terry was sort of the elder statesman who knew how to channel the things that I cared about into meaningful action, so I always appreciated that.”
At the end of the meeting, Shepard thanked the pool of applicants for showing interest in serving on the board, particularly in a year as difficult as the one FPS has faced.
“We’ve had a really challenging year here, as have all of you, but to have that much interest, especially when you look forward and we have a bond issue coming up and so many things on the horizon, I’m proud to be the superintendent of FPS and have this kind of support.”