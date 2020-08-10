'The biggest issue was getting kids in the building' — Bergan optimistic about year after first day of classes

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools had its first day of classes of the 2020-21 academic school year on Monday.
Bergan is the first Fremont-area school to open its doors to students amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s been almost five months since the school closed its doors for the remainder of the spring semester in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in March.
Bergan released its back-to-school plan earlier this month, which included face mask requirements and other screening procedures for students while in school.
Dan Koenig, principal at Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools, said the first day of classes concluded without much of a hitch. Classes were dismissed at 1 p.m.
As students entered the building, they were handed out masks and schedules, along with a temperature check. Students were also asked to practice social distancing while waiting to enter the building by standing on “B” logos outside the building.
“The biggest issue was getting kids in the building,” he said.
Koenig said just below 500 students are enrolled at Bergan from grades pre-K-12. He said enrollment decreased during the summer after some parents chose to home school their students.
Additional students are learning from home at Bergan under its medical exemption program, which allows some students to continue to learn virtually similar to how the school had classes in the spring.
Koenig said the most difficult challenge the school faced during the first day of classes was enforcing social distancing.
“We have to teach them and continue to help them learn how to social distance,” he said. “It is hard because we don’t have the staff numbers to police that all the time.”
Koenig said mask usage is easier to enforce than social distancing, but the school will continue to enforce its social distancing rules.
“Social distancing is one of the first things to slip,” he said. “We’ll sound like broken records, but it is the safe thing to do.”
Inside the building, each student will have their temperature taken through a thermal camera — the same type of camera that will be used to record students’ temperatures at FPS this year.
Tape separates the hallway into two lanes of traffic to prevent students from crossing over into each other.
“There is more tape on the floor than there has ever been in the building,” Koenig said,” We’re trying to keep kids on the correct side of the hallway and we have social distancing lines on the floor to remind kids where to stand.”
After the first day of classes, Koenig said he believes students will be able to adapt to the changes made by the school in the wake of the pandemic.
“My general observations are that these kids are resilient,” he said. “ ... They’ll handle it like champions.”
