'The biggest issue was getting kids in the building' — Bergan optimistic about year after first day of classes

Koenig said the most difficult challenge the school faced during the first day of classes was enforcing social distancing.

“We have to teach them and continue to help them learn how to social distance,” he said. “It is hard because we don’t have the staff numbers to police that all the time.”

Koenig said mask usage is easier to enforce than social distancing, but the school will continue to enforce its social distancing rules.

“Social distancing is one of the first things to slip,” he said. “We’ll sound like broken records, but it is the safe thing to do.”

Inside the building, each student will have their temperature taken through a thermal camera — the same type of camera that will be used to record students’ temperatures at FPS this year.

Tape separates the hallway into two lanes of traffic to prevent students from crossing over into each other.

“There is more tape on the floor than there has ever been in the building,” Koenig said,” We’re trying to keep kids on the correct side of the hallway and we have social distancing lines on the floor to remind kids where to stand.”