'The day definitely went fast' — How Midland became one of the first colleges to close

Nelson was spending that Friday evening watching his daughter compete in the state basketball semifinals. She had just lost and he wanted to be there to comfort her, but a phone call from Three Rivers Public Health Executive Director Terra Uehing pulled him away from his family.

He learned about the YMCA incident and was forced into action. Nelson said he would always consider his family a priority, but the health and safety of his students had to take precedence in that moment.

“That was hard,” he said. “I had to sit down and talk them through why I couldn’t tend to them. It was a challenge to me as an individual.”

That weekend, Nelson said only one question was going through everybody’s head: “How can we protect our students?”

“As important as education is, it was secondary that day,” he said. “It was about how we were going to keep our students healthy.”

Without a wealth of research and medical advice to back up COVID-19, Nelson said Midland needed to be decisive quickly.

“We had to make a decision,” he said. “We’re there to care for our students first and foremost.”