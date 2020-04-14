'The day definitely went fast' — How Midland became one of the first colleges to close

Midland University President Jody Horner remembers reading an article from the Chronicle of Higher Education on the evening of Friday, March 6.
The article discussed the University of Washington’s decision to close its campus amidst COVID-19 concerns. It was the first major university in the country to respond to the virus by closing its campus.
Previously, Horner hadn’t given much thought to how swiftly the virus could move. She said COVID-19 seemed far away while it was affecting countries overseas.
That changed after she saw the response from one of the country’s major higher education institutions.
“I thought, ‘Oh wow, it’s affecting a college,’” she said. “It was a little unsettling, but it was still far away.”
Three hours later, Horner received a phone call from Merritt Nelson, the university’s vice president of enrollment management and marketing.
COVID-19, which seemed so far away just hours ago, had planted itself in her backyard.
Nebraska’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 participated in a Special Olympics basketball tournament at the Fremont Family YMCA on Feb. 29. The tournament brought together nearly 500 athletes from eastern Nebraska to compete.
The tournament also included 65 student volunteers from Midland University’s football team.
Horner suddenly found herself in the middle of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“I certainly did not expect us to be a part of the first wave,” she said. “It happened a lot more quickly than I would have guessed.”
With a large number of students potentially exposed to the virus, Horner said the university needed to make decisions quickly. After she was informed of the incident, Horner called each of her senior leadership team leaders and set up a meeting for the following morning.
Her first priority was dealing with the university’s quarantined students. Horner visited with around 45 football players that day to inform them about the need for a week-long quarantine.
“That was a difficult question, obviously,” she said. “There were a lot of guys asking questions.”
At around 11 a.m., Horner and Nelson visited Fremont Public Schools Superintendent Mark Shepard’s office to watch Gov. Pete Ricketts’ press conference.
Midland isn’t a large university by any means. The private university’s student population hovers around 1,400 students, nowhere near other major public institutions in the country or state.
However, Horner said Ricketts’ press conference put Fremont on the radar. Shortly after, she said her, Shepard and Nelson agreed that a unified decision from the community was necessary.
“The day definitely went fast,” she said. “We all felt the community approach was the right thing to do.”
Later that afternoon, area schools and the Fremont Family YMCA announced a number of closures in a joint statement. Midland initially planned to close its campus for only a week, but that decision later turned into a closure for the remainder of the semester based on guidance from health care professionals.
In a matter of hours, Midland responded to the state’s first confirmed case by becoming one of the first universities in the country to close its campus because of COVID-19.
That same day, Horner and her team were forced to quickly pivot and prepare to teach online classes by the time classes resume on Monday morning — giving teachers and students under 48 hours to prepare for the abrupt change.
It was a major deviation from the otherwise normal semester, but Horner said both teachers and students were in a better position for the change thanks to previous preparation.
All students had previously been outfitted with an Apple iPad and Pencil as part of the school’s 1:1 initiative. The school had also practiced teaching remote classes in trial runs during snow days.
“I can’t say enough how proud I am of our teachers,” Horner said. “They weren’t afraid. There’s a difference between remote and online learning. They didn’t have a curriculum designed for online learning but they made the most of it.”
Nelson was spending that Friday evening watching his daughter compete in the state basketball semifinals. She had just lost and he wanted to be there to comfort her, but a phone call from Three Rivers Public Health Executive Director Terra Uehing pulled him away from his family.
He learned about the YMCA incident and was forced into action. Nelson said he would always consider his family a priority, but the health and safety of his students had to take precedence in that moment.
“That was hard,” he said. “I had to sit down and talk them through why I couldn’t tend to them. It was a challenge to me as an individual.”
That weekend, Nelson said only one question was going through everybody’s head: “How can we protect our students?”
“As important as education is, it was secondary that day,” he said. “It was about how we were going to keep our students healthy.”
Without a wealth of research and medical advice to back up COVID-19, Nelson said Midland needed to be decisive quickly.
“We had to make a decision,” he said. “We’re there to care for our students first and foremost.”
When Nelson looks back on the university’s response to the virus, he said there will be plenty of positives.
It will show the university’s flexibility and ability to pivot quickly. More importantly, he said it will show the university’s dedication to protecting students.
“We would never look at this and say we’re glad this is happening, but in hindsight, we can look back and pull a number of positive things that show that we are going to be stronger and better because of this,” Nelson said.
Horner agreed. She’s optimistic that there will be something positive to take away from such a negative time.
“I’m proud of our community,” Horner said. “I think we acted swiftly and we did make good decisions and we did it together.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.