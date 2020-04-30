The Early Development Network continues work with children through COVID-19 crisis

“Everyone has been very flexible and understanding during this COVID-19 pandemic,” she said. “We are committed to serving our families and providing the services and resources they may need during this time.”

Continuing to support children at a critical age was critical for Vogt and the program. She said taking a break could create obstacles down the road.

“Early intervention helps keep children on a path to making the most of their abilities and skills,” she said. “If there was to be a break in these services it could really affect the children especially when it comes time for them to begin preschool.”

While the initial transition to virtual meetings was an adjustment, she’s proud of the way the network has continued to progress.

“Although meeting with families in a new manner has had its challenges, I’ve found it comforting to be able to still support and connect with families,” she said. “It has helped me to realize how much we all connect and support each other in the work we do, and I find that reassuring for our future support with families.”

