Thespians plan Trick or Treat So Kids Can Eat

Caitie Hays hopes the public will bring nonperishable items to a Halloween-themed event at Fremont High School.

Again this year, the Fremont High School Thespian Society will host “Trick or Treat So Kids Can Eat.”

The drive-thru event, where participants can drop off canned goods and other nonperishable items, will be from 5-8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 28, in the south parking lot of Fremont High School, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave.

Items will be donated to Care Corps’ LifeHouse, which has a food pantry.

Thespians, dressed in costume, will take the drive-up donations.

“People don’t even have to get out of their car. They can drive right up and hand us their one can or a whole box of donations. We will take any nonperishable we can donate to LifeHouse,” said Hays, the theater director.

This excludes meat or items that must be refrigerated.

To try to bring out more people, the thespians are planning a “Spooky House” for little children.

Children will be able to come into the high school, through the south doors, and enter four different, kid-themed rooms of a “Spooky House,” which they can explore for Halloween.

The entry price is one canned item, per person, for the house.

Other events are planned, such as face painting and fun activities for families and adults in an attempt to encourage people to donate the food items, Hays said.

FHS thespians have gathered food items for charity for years.

“This year — more than ever — it’s incredibly important, because groceries are expensive and many people are still coming out of some very tough years,” Hays said. “This is one way every year that Fremont High School thespians can support the Fremont community.”

Hays noted previous endeavors.

In 2021, thespians collected 1,000 cans.

“Our goal is to beat that,” Hays said.