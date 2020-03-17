'This has been difficult, absolutely' — Midland professor discusses transition to online classes

Midland University Adjunct Professor Jennifer Murnane-Rainey knows the two weeks have introduced plenty of new challenges for her students in the wake of growing coronavirus concerns in the community.
The university, along with several other area schools and entities, announced its closure until further notice as the virus continues to spread across the country and state. Classes continue online, but the abrupt switch has placed many students in a difficult position, Murnane-Rainey said.
Murnane-Rainey recognized the difficult situation her students found themselves in. In the midst of all this turnaround and turmoil, her financial management class was quickly approaching its midterm test.
With all the external factors compounding the upcoming exam, Murnane-Rainey knew she had to do something to lighten the mood while still keeping her students on track.
So, she donned a green leprechaun outfit and put together a game of Jeopardy for her 46-student class.
“I’m a little bit older than my college-age students, so I just wanted to put myself in their shoes,” Murnane-Rainey said. “A lot of them have had to drive home to go back to their parents. I just thought about these poor students and just wanted to add a little levity and wanted to help them forget what was going on.”
She broke the class into five groups and allowed one person from the groups to answer at a time. She said the game and costume took her students’ minds off what was going on around them and allowed them to focus on something else — specifically five extra credit points for the winning group.
“They were really having fun with it,” Murnane-Rainey said. “People were turning on their microphones and cheering on their team and everything. It was a lot of fun.”
Murnane-Rainey has been teaching for about 20 years. Most of that time has been spent teaching online courses, but she said the sudden switch from teaching in-person to online was the most challenging of her career.
“It was kind of a huge paradigm shift for me,” she said. “It took me a day to think of ways to replicate what I was doing in the classroom and shifting it to online. There were things that wouldn’t shift to online.”
For example, using a whiteboard to communicate complicated formulas to her students may have been effective during in-person classes, but Murnane-Rainey quickly found that it didn’t translate to her online classroom.
“There were things that wouldn’t shift to online,” she said. “I tried to demonstrate the problem on the whiteboard and after class I was like, ‘this probably wasn’t very effective for them.’”
Simply transitioning to online lectures is not as simple as just logging onto a laptop and streaming a lecture, specifically for instructors. Murnane-Rainey said she spent a lot of time preparing her course specifically for in-person lectures.
That problem is only compounded when some students have to drop everything to return to their home, which sometimes means a drive across the country.
Murnane-Rainey said she has had students in her class miss virtual sessions because they were in the middle of a flight home to Chicago or a long drive home to California.
“This has been the most difficult thing, absolutely,” she said. “I thought I’d seen everything and been through everything. Again, just shifting that mindset where you can pick classes up and move them online is not that easy.”
Still, she tries to keep her classes upbeat despite the uncertainty surrounding when in-person classes would even resume.
“I wanted to keep everything light-hearted and fun,” she said. “I love a good challenge and this definitely fits into that category.”
For now, Murnane-Rainey is trying to focus on what she can do to better benefit her students during this time. She’s started to think about the long-term effects of this virus, specifically how it will affect incoming freshmen looking to start school in the fall since her son is a senior in high school.
“It’s not that I’m not thinking about the future, I’m just trying to stay very flexible about the possibilities,” she said.