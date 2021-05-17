'This is our year, period:' FHS Class of 2021 puts stamp on COVID-19, senior year

The Class of 2021 at Fremont High School knows how to overcome a hurdle.
Whether it's a sophomore year impacted by massive flooding in 2019 or consecutive years of life under the umbrella of the COVID-19 pandemic, the graduating class at FHS has shown that it can push through the obstacles life has in store for them.
On Saturday, May 15, the 332-person cohort finally got the opportunity to celebrate their hard work during the last four years during FHS's graduation ceremony at the Wikert Event Center.
It was a small step on the return to tradition for the school district. Last year's graduation ceremony could not take place at the event center on Midland University's campus due to COVID-19 restrictions.
So, the school hosted a modified ceremony at the Al Bahe Gymnasium in July, months later than originally planned.
Rather than celebrating graduation in a single session, the ceremony was broken down into three groups to account for social distancing and other COVID-19 safety guidelines.
This year, FHS was able to return to the Wikert Event Center to host the ceremony, which was broken down into two sessions.
The event remained closed to the public, with only a certain number of tickets distributed by students to family members.
The ceremony represented the culmination of years of work that was made all the more difficult by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"Look around, you're literally graduating right now," FHS graduate Holly Robinson said in the ceremony's opening address. "This wouldn't have happened at all without our wonderful teachers, so I want to take a moment to thank our educators for their guidance and support."
Robinson said it is important to hold the achievements of the graduating class in their own light, rather than mentioning them in the same breath as the struggles the students faced on their way to graduation.
"I'm tired of everyone saying that we did an exceptional job considering the circumstances," she said. "I'm sick of everyone's pity about the extra challenges this year. I'm done with everyone remembering the struggle. I want our class to be remembered for who we are. We found our voices and are mapping out our future. How crazy is that?"
The hard work from the 2021 graduating class shouldn't allowed to be overshadowed by the pandemic, Robinson said.
"This is our year, period," she said. "The Class of 2021 made music, competed in state-level competitions and put maximum effort into every activity we wanted to pursue. I want us to be remembered for that."
Fremont Public Schools Board of Education President Sandi Proskovec spoke to the graduates during the ceremony, reminding them to reflect on the work that it took for them to reach this point.
"I hope you've set some high goals for yourself, as those will keep you going in the right direction," she said. " ... I've heard everybody talking about all the struggles that you guys have had and how they feel sorry for the things you've missed, but I think about what better people you have become and how you are better prepared for the obstacles that are in your life."
Proskovec added that she hopes the challenges the graduating class has faced will help them become more compassionate and appreciative of the rewards life brings.
"My simple advice to you is to be flexible and resilient," she said. "Change happens, but very few things are impossible to rebound from."
The day marked a culmination of efforts on a number of different levels, from the students to administration, according to Superintendent Mark Shepard.
In an interview with the Tribune, Shepard said that if he had told anybody that the district would be able to put together a complete school year, capped with a graduation ceremony, it would have raised some eyebrows.
"I'm extremely proud of our graduates who have endured a lot and I'm extremely proud of our staff, students and families," he said. "We put in place some protocols and people were willing to follow them and were willing to do whatever it took to keep our kids in school."
FHS Principal Myron Sikora said he is excited that students at the high school were able to participate in a number of activities throughout the year, ranging from athletics to the performing arts.
"We're just thrilled that they've been able to do that as well as be able to be in school and come here," he said. "We're thrilled that we have been able to have this opportunity to celebrate."