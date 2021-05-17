'This is our year, period:' FHS Class of 2021 puts stamp on COVID-19, senior year

"I hope you've set some high goals for yourself, as those will keep you going in the right direction," she said. " ... I've heard everybody talking about all the struggles that you guys have had and how they feel sorry for the things you've missed, but I think about what better people you have become and how you are better prepared for the obstacles that are in your life."

Proskovec added that she hopes the challenges the graduating class has faced will help them become more compassionate and appreciative of the rewards life brings.

"My simple advice to you is to be flexible and resilient," she said. "Change happens, but very few things are impossible to rebound from."

The day marked a culmination of efforts on a number of different levels, from the students to administration, according to Superintendent Mark Shepard.

In an interview with the Tribune, Shepard said that if he had told anybody that the district would be able to put together a complete school year, capped with a graduation ceremony, it would have raised some eyebrows.