Three area University of Nebraska-Lincoln undergrads receive stipends for fall research projects

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has awarded stipends to 202 Husker undergraduates, including three area students, to participate in research with a faculty mentor this fall.

Nebraska’s Undergraduate Creative Activities and Research Experience (UCARE) Program supports undergraduates to work with faculty mentors in research or creative activities. Students receive stipends of $2,400 to engage in intensive research or creative activity for 20 hours per week. The students’ projects span academic disciplines including engineering, chemistry, modern languages and literatures, psychology, art and art history, architecture, special education, and fisheries and wildlife.

Students with academic-year UCARE awards will present posters on their research and creative activities at Student Research Days, to be held during the spring semester.

The following area students received fall UCARE awards:

Cedar Bluffs: Hailey Anderson, junior, physics, “Probing 2D Ferroelectricity in van der Waal's CuInP_2S_6 Using Piezoresponse Force Microscopy.”

Wahoo: Jackson Taylor, junior, mechanical engineering, “Flame Weeding Research in the Combustion Lab and in Crop Fields.”

West Point: Thomas Hugo, senior, biochemistry, “Mechanisms behind Hepatocyte Damage Caused by Mineral Dysregulation and Excess Fat.”