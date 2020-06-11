Three Logan View students selected to state FCCLA positions

Three Logan View High School students will take on statewide FCCLA roles during the upcoming school years.
Sophomores Miranda Batenhorst and Kaylee Hilbers will both serve on the Nebraska Career Leader Peer Education Officer Team for the 2020-21 school year, with Batenhorst serving as the publicity chairman. Junior Rebekka Jay will serve on the State Executive Council as the vice president of membership.
Batenhorst and Hilbers initially applied for the position in December, outgoing Logan View FCCLA adviser Patricia Kassmeier said. They moved on to the next round of applications and interviews. The pair were eventually selected in May.
Batenhorst said her role will focus mainly on reaching out to as many Nebraska members as possible to talk about their future careers.
“This was a great opportunity for me,” she said. “ ... It’s all about preparing them for the future and getting them used to being in the workplace.”
Batenhorst said she wanted to join an organization in seventh grade, but wasn’t interested in agriculture enough to justify joining FFA. She always liked business, so becoming involved in FCCLA felt like a perfect fit.
“FCCLA was always a great organization for me,” she said. “I’ve been able to compete and show my leadership skills and meet so many people across the state. I really appreciate what it has done.”
Being involved in FCCLA has helped Batenhorst prepare for a busy sophomore year. She said the skills she learned with the organization have helped her learn to manage time amid sports and other work.
“We just have to learn how to change this year, especially with COVID-19 going on,” she said. “We have to accept change and learn how to manage different things. I think it will be good for us. It will be a learning year.”
Batenhorst said communication is one of her favorite parts of being involved in FCCLA. Fittingly, it is going to be a major component in her role for the upcoming year.
“Communication is such a big part about FCCLA and presenting is a big part of that,” she said. “It’s just a great opportunity.”
Kassmeier said one of the things she appreciated about FCCLA is its ability to allow young people to take leadership positions early.
“Young people with a lot of ability, a creative mindset and ambition can go gangbusters early on,” she said. “I saw some things in these kids early on that really planted the seeds for leadership roles.”
Kassmeier said the three students have proven their dedication and love for the organization.
“They’re just super kids and they care about the mission of the organization,” she said.
Batenhorst said she’s had a great experience in FCCLA since joining three years ago. The skills she’s picked up during that time will carry over throughout her life.
“This is a great organization and, in the three years I’ve been in it, it’s been great to watch it grow and develop,” she said. “It’s just a great organization and I really encourage students to join.”
