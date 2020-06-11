Three Logan View students selected to state FCCLA positions

Being involved in FCCLA has helped Batenhorst prepare for a busy sophomore year. She said the skills she learned with the organization have helped her learn to manage time amid sports and other work.

“We just have to learn how to change this year, especially with COVID-19 going on,” she said. “We have to accept change and learn how to manage different things. I think it will be good for us. It will be a learning year.”

Batenhorst said communication is one of her favorite parts of being involved in FCCLA. Fittingly, it is going to be a major component in her role for the upcoming year.

“Communication is such a big part about FCCLA and presenting is a big part of that,” she said. “It’s just a great opportunity.”

Kassmeier said one of the things she appreciated about FCCLA is its ability to allow young people to take leadership positions early.

“Young people with a lot of ability, a creative mindset and ambition can go gangbusters early on,” she said. “I saw some things in these kids early on that really planted the seeds for leadership roles.”

Kassmeier said the three students have proven their dedication and love for the organization.