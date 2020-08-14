Three Midland students earn PBL honors during virtual competition

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three Midland University students earned top-10 finishes at the Phi Beta Lambda National Leadership Experience in June.

The program, which recognized hundreds of students from across the nation in career and business-related areas, was originally scheduled to take place in Salt Lake City, but was instead held virtually due to COVID-19.

Kenzie Bertolas, a senior accounting major, placed second in the Human Resources Management category. She also finished ninth in Cost Accounting.

“I was confident in my performance, but there are so many talented students around the country, so taking second was shocking,” she said in a press release. “I do not have a lot of knowledge in the Human Resource field, but I have taken management classes that helped me prepare for this event.”

For her project, Bertolas was given a case study and was then given only 20 minutes to prepare a seven-minute presentation to judges. She said the virtual component made it easier to present.

“I was still nervous, but it took some stress off because there weren’t judges sitting in front of me,” she said.

Bertolas previously competed in the national event as a sophomore.