Three Midland students earn PBL honors during virtual competition

Three Midland University students earned top-10 finishes at the Phi Beta Lambda National Leadership Experience in June.
The program, which recognized hundreds of students from across the nation in career and business-related areas, was originally scheduled to take place in Salt Lake City, but was instead held virtually due to COVID-19.
Kenzie Bertolas, a senior accounting major, placed second in the Human Resources Management category. She also finished ninth in Cost Accounting.
“I was confident in my performance, but there are so many talented students around the country, so taking second was shocking,” she said in a press release. “I do not have a lot of knowledge in the Human Resource field, but I have taken management classes that helped me prepare for this event.”
For her project, Bertolas was given a case study and was then given only 20 minutes to prepare a seven-minute presentation to judges. She said the virtual component made it easier to present.
“I was still nervous, but it took some stress off because there weren’t judges sitting in front of me,” she said.
Bertolas previously competed in the national event as a sophomore.
Seth Strudthoff and Jonathan Quintanilla, both of whom recently graduated from Midland University, also secured top-10 finishes.
Strudthoff placed eighth in the Social Media Challenge, while he and Quintanilla combined to place ninth in Economic Analysis and Decision Making.
Rita Bristol, PBL adviser at Midland, said the success from Midland students at the competition was even more impressive due to the relaxed qualifying standards for this year’s competition.
“I was really proud of our kids because with everything that was going on, they could have easily chosen not to compete,” Bristol said. “Kenzie always prepares very hard, so I was very excited for her.”
