Three Rivers Public Health Department featured in COVID documentary

In earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Three Rivers Public Health Department was pulled into the battle against the deadly virus.
Little more than a year later, a new TV documentary, “The COVID Chronicles,” takes viewers behind the scenes with professionals from two public health districts as they:
* Investigate hotspots for the virus;
* Provide testing; and
* Coordinate with first responders and overcrowded hospitals.
“The COVID Chronicles” premieres at 9 p.m., central time, Monday, Aug. 9, on Nebraska Public Media. It will air again at 8 p.m. Aug. 18.
Three Rivers, which serves Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties, has been at the forefront of the COVID fight.
In early March 2020, suspected exposures at a Special Olympics of Nebraska event in Fremont required a massive and urgent response from the district.
Within days, it also confronted the state’s first outbreak in a nursing home and a county jail.
Bill Kelly, the show’s producer, told the Fremont Tribune why he hopes viewers will watch the public television documentary.
“It was fascinating to have a behind-the-scenes look at what was unfolding at the beginning of the pandemic within Three Rivers Public Health,” Kelly said. “I think the documentary provides a point of view unlike anything else I’ve seen on the nightly newscasts. Hopefully, people will learn a lot about the role public health played in the response to the pandemic. They had an incredibly difficult job of striking a balance among all the different interests and their communities.”
Terra Uhing, executive director for Three Rivers, told why the health department agreed to take part in the program.
“We thought, ‘What a great way to be able to show the general public really what it looks like, kind of on a day-to-day basis, and what a lot of us were going through,’” Uhing said during an interview with Kelly.
Uhing also said she believes the documentary will provide insight that people otherwise might not get to see.
Additionally, the documentary features the Hastings-based South Heartland District Health Department, which serves a region where infections, driven by outbreaks at the area’s meatpacking plants, exploded within weeks.
“The COVID Chronicles” explores how this district responded with testing events, distributing scarce supplies and combatting misinformation in diverse communities.
To understand the impact COVID-19 has on Nebraska communities, the documentary follows along on emergency medical calls with the Grand Island Fire Department and goes inside intensive care units at hospitals in Hastings and North Platte.
“The COVID Chronicles” also explores how public health districts assisted school districts with plans to safely resume classes; advocated for local mask regulations; and by year’s end, were part of the effort to get Nebraskans access to available vaccines.
For more information about “The COVID Chronicles,” visit NebraskaPublicMedia.org/covidchronicles.