Three Rivers Public Health Department featured in COVID documentary

In earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Three Rivers Public Health Department was pulled into the battle against the deadly virus.

Little more than a year later, a new TV documentary, “The COVID Chronicles,” takes viewers behind the scenes with professionals from two public health districts as they:

* Investigate hotspots for the virus;

* Provide testing; and

* Coordinate with first responders and overcrowded hospitals.

“The COVID Chronicles” premieres at 9 p.m., central time, Monday, Aug. 9, on Nebraska Public Media. It will air again at 8 p.m. Aug. 18.

Three Rivers, which serves Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties, has been at the forefront of the COVID fight.

In early March 2020, suspected exposures at a Special Olympics of Nebraska event in Fremont required a massive and urgent response from the district.

Within days, it also confronted the state’s first outbreak in a nursing home and a county jail.

Bill Kelly, the show’s producer, told the Fremont Tribune why he hopes viewers will watch the public television documentary.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}