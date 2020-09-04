Three students, one employee test positive for COVID-19 at Fremont Public Schools

An additional 33 students and 17 employees are currently in quarantine due to potential exposure to the virus.

The positive case brings the district’s total to 11 since FPS first began self-reporting cases in early August. The press release also noted the decrease in the Three Rivers Public Health Department's risk dial. The dial decreased from 2.25, which has held for the past two weeks, down to 2. The decrease placed the dial between the yellow and orange risk levels. “The Risk Dial trending in a positive direction was anticipated based on the past several weeks' data," Superintendent Mark Shepard said in the press release. "With the three week average, we already know the previous three weeks and can make some projections based on the week rolling off and the new one being added.Hopefully we continue to trend in this direction.”

Three Rivers Public Health Department found that no positive tests have been recorded at school when all parties were wearing a mask so far, according to the press release.

School will not be in session through Tuesday, Sept. 8. The district plans to utilize the time in between classes to give teachers time to prepare lessons for the virtual school environment.

All school employees participated in a wellness webinar Friday morning. The webinar was designed to help staff deal with the impact of COVID-19.

“We know our staff have been taking care of our students and families since the beginning of the pandemic this past March," Shepard said. "We also know that if they do not take care of themselves, their ability to care for others is greatly reduced - the webinar, additional time for preparation and retooling are greatly needed."

Doug Sheppard, president of the Fremont Education Association, said FEA appreciated the work from both district administration and the board of education to provide care for staff and students.

“We have a great working relationship with the Board and Administration and continue to work together to provide for the needs of our students and their families,” he said.