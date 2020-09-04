Three students, one employee test positive for COVID-19 at Fremont Public Schools

Three students and one employee at Fremont Public Schools have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Friday press release.
An additional 33 students and 17 employees are currently in quarantine due to potential exposure to the virus.
The positive case brings the district’s total to 11 since FPS first began self-reporting cases in early August.
The press release also noted the decrease in the Three Rivers Public Health Department's risk dial. The dial decreased from 2.25, which has held for the past two weeks, down to 2. The decrease placed the dial between the yellow and orange risk levels.
“The Risk Dial trending in a positive direction was anticipated based on the past several weeks' data," Superintendent Mark Shepard said in the press release. "With the three week average, we already know the previous three weeks and can make some projections based on the week rolling off and the new one being added.Hopefully we continue to trend in this direction.”
