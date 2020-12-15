Todd Hansen receives award for leadership at Metro Community College

Todd Hansen is the latest recipient of the Diane Donelson Spirit Award, an annual award from Metro Community College honoring employees who demonstrate leadership and relationship-building.

Hansen serves as the executive director of Student Affairs for MCC and represents the community college in the Fremont area and Dodge County. Hansen also serves on the Fremont Public School’s Board of Education.

“Todd truly has heart and passion for the mission and vision of the college,” said one of Hansen’s nominators in a press release. “He has helped many families and students in Fremont in some way. He is a proud member of the Fremont School Board and has built strong relationships in the high school —often doing presentations and helping students register for classes.”

Hansen will be presented the award at the Dec. 15 meeting of the MCC Board of Governors.

“I am very grateful on receiving this recognition from our board of governors,” Hansen said. “I am very fortunate to work at the college and have the opportunity to work with students in assisting them in reaching their academic and career goals.”

