Together 4 Fremont co-founders to speak during Civic Nebraska panel

A virtual panel featuring Together 4 Fremont founders Brent Cudly and Erica Kobza will discuss the importance of social connectedness on Tuesday.

The panel, titled "Social Connectedness Across Different Backgrounds, will be hosted by Civic Nebraska and will begin at noon. The event will feature panelists from both rural and urban communities, including Valeria Rodriguez of Empowering Families in Scottsbluff and Joseline Reyna of the Multicultural Coalition of Grand Island.

Together 4 Fremont is a program based at Fremont Public Schools and is centered on advocating for issues of inclusivity, equity, access and anti-racism.

Cudly, the director of professional learning at FPS, said the decision to take part in the panel was an easy one since it was based on a topic that Together 4 Fremont values.

"When we get the chance to talk about our values and promote them, it's going to be a good thing," he said. "This is about social connectedness, so we're probably going to listen and learn as much as much as we have to say."

Kobza, who serves as the dean of students at Fremont High School, said the idea of prioritizing social connectedness wasn't at the top of her mind prior to starting Together 4 Fremont.