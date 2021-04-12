Together 4 Fremont co-founders to speak during Civic Nebraska panel

A virtual panel featuring Together 4 Fremont founders Brent Cudly and Erica Kobza will discuss the importance of social connectedness on Tuesday.
The panel, titled "Social Connectedness Across Different Backgrounds, will be hosted by Civic Nebraska and will begin at noon. The event will feature panelists from both rural and urban communities, including Valeria Rodriguez of Empowering Families in Scottsbluff and Joseline Reyna of the Multicultural Coalition of Grand Island.
Together 4 Fremont is a program based at Fremont Public Schools and is centered on advocating for issues of inclusivity, equity, access and anti-racism.
Cudly, the director of professional learning at FPS, said the decision to take part in the panel was an easy one since it was based on a topic that Together 4 Fremont values.
"When we get the chance to talk about our values and promote them, it's going to be a good thing," he said. "This is about social connectedness, so we're probably going to listen and learn as much as much as we have to say."
Kobza, who serves as the dean of students at Fremont High School, said the idea of prioritizing social connectedness wasn't at the top of her mind prior to starting Together 4 Fremont.
Now that she has become involved in a program that focuses heavily on connecting the Fremont community with individuals from different backgrounds, Kobza said the benefits of practicing social connectedness are invaluable.
"I've found the benefit of learning from other people and their cultures," she said. "It helps me have a better grasp of our community."
Both Cudly and Kobza agreed the panel will also provide them with an opportunity to learn about new ideas from individuals across the state.
"By connecting with these communities, it helps us realize that we aren't alone in our efforts," he said. "We can call upon these connections and reach out in the future and maybe even do the same for them."
The panel comes just a day after Kobza was honored by Civic Nebraska as a 2021 Strengthening Democracy Award recipient for her work to co-found Together 4 Fremont while focusing on other issues surrounding food insecurity and transportation access at FPS.
“It takes dedicated citizens of all ages working together to strengthen our state’s civic life, and we are fortunate in Nebraska to see regular examples of this brand of collaboration,” said State Sen. Adam Morfeld, Civic Nebraska’s executive director, in a press release. “Often, these everyday acts go unnoticed. That is why Civic Nebraska brings attention to these civic advocates — to celebrate their consistent efforts to build and sustain our democracy.”
Kobza said the nomination was a "huge surprise" to her.
"Being an educator, you do this work all the time because you're passionate about it," she said. "I feel like it's a huge honor and it's humbling."
Cudly nominated Kobza to receive the award. He said she was a "pretty obvious fit" to receive the award.
"Erica goes out of her way to educate, advocate and act," he said.
Both Cudly and Kobza look forward to taking part in Tuesday's panel. Cudly said Fremont residents should be interested in the topic simply because inclusivity is vital.
"It's about creating more circles to connect us," he said. "We need to expand our circles to feel more connected and to make sure that everybody feels they belong in our community."
Those interested in participating in Tuesday's panel can register at https://bit.ly/3wC86na.