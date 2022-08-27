Tosca Lee signs contact for WWII book

Tosca Lee, a New York Times bestselling author who lives in rural Fremont, has signed a contract for a new novel about World War II.

Revell, a division of Baker Publishing Group, recently announced it signed the contract with authors Marcus Brotherton and Lee for “The Long March Home.”

Inspired by true stories, the book is scheduled for a May 2023 release.

Revel describes the book is a coming-of-age story of friendship, sacrifice, love, and the power of unrelenting hope.

The book follows three friends’ journey from Mobile, Alabama, to the Philippines during World War II, covering the lives and loves they left behind and the impossible odds they face as they struggle to survive what has become known as the Bataan Death March.

“Reading this novel was an evocative, rich literary and emotional experience that these authors worked seamlessly together to provide,” said Kelsey Bowen, Revell senior acquisitions editor. “Editing this novel was a highlight of my entire career.”

Lee is author of 11 novels, including “The Line Between,” “The Progeny,” “The Legend of Sheba,” “Iscariot,” and the Books of the Mortals series with New York Time bestseller Ted Dekker.

Her work has been called “superior storytelling” by Publishers Weekly and translated into 17 languages, and optioned for TV and film.

Lee won two 2020 International Book Awards — one each for her 2019 pandemic thriller, “The Line Between” and its sequel, “A Single Light.”

Part of the first book and most of the second are set in Nebraska.

Lee has spoken at the Fremont Area Art Association.

She has had book signings at Keene Memorial Library in Fremont and Blair Public Library.

Lee shared her thoughts about the new book with the Tribune.

“We are absolutely blown away and humbled by early comments on this book and so honored to share this novel, which is inspired by true survivor accounts,” Lee said. “It’s a chapter of history I didn’t know much about going into this project.”

Lee noted some of what she’s learned.

“Researching the accounts of Bataan’s defenders was sobering and awe-inspiring – a testament to loyalty, hope, the power of friendship, and faith,” Lee said. “It’s been a true honor to shine a light on the heroes of Bataan.

Brotherton is a New York Times bestselling author and co-author whose most recent nonfiction book on World War II and the Pacific is “A Bright and Blinding Sun.”

“Normally, I write nonfiction,” Brotherton said in a news release. “But I’ve discovered that some people read only fiction or read only for the sake of the story. It’s important to get the message out about the war in the Pacific to let people know that events such as these truly happened. Years ago, many people endured much so we can live in freedom today.”

Julie Cantrell, NYT and USA Today bestselling author, has commended the new book.

“Brotherton and Lee deliver one power-punched scene after another, crafting an emotionally charged, sensory rich story of three young soldiers and the people who love them,” Cantrell said.

Andrew Kaplan, NYT bestseller, also hailed the work.

“Authentic, raw and heartbreaking, this compelling tale of love and war and friendship in the face of impossible odds is a powerful and unputdownable read. A tremendous story,” Kaplan said.

To learn more about Lee, visit toscalee.com.