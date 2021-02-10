Total compensation receives boost in approved FEA agreement

The Fremont Public Schools Board of Education unanimously approved an agreement with the Fremont Education Association that would improve the total compensation heading into the 2021/22 school term.

The agreement included a 3.5% increase to total compensation, which includes base salary and benefits, pushing it to $37,366. The 3.5% increase would be applied to all employee groups. The package also maintains an $8,000 flat salary stipend and an employer paid insurance premium option.

Associate Superintendent Brad Dahl said he appreciated the work of FEA to come together on an agreement for the package.

“We have a strong working relationship,” he said. “I think, in a world where we’re not always going in the same direction, I think there’s a lot of cooperation and a lot of willingness to work together and identify things that make Fremont Public Schools better.”

In a statement to the Fremont Tribune, FEA President Doug Sheppard said he was appreciative of the work the school board put into adopting the agreement, saying it showed the board acknowledged the sacrifices and extra time teachers put into their work during the past year.

