Total compensation receives boost in approved FEA agreement

The Fremont Public Schools Board of Education unanimously approved an agreement with the Fremont Education Association that would improve the total compensation heading into the 2021/22 school term.
The agreement included a 3.5% increase to total compensation, which includes base salary and benefits, pushing it to $37,366. The 3.5% increase would be applied to all employee groups. The package also maintains an $8,000 flat salary stipend and an employer paid insurance premium option.
Associate Superintendent Brad Dahl said he appreciated the work of FEA to come together on an agreement for the package.
“We have a strong working relationship,” he said. “I think, in a world where we’re not always going in the same direction, I think there’s a lot of cooperation and a lot of willingness to work together and identify things that make Fremont Public Schools better.”
In a statement to the Fremont Tribune, FEA President Doug Sheppard said he was appreciative of the work the school board put into adopting the agreement, saying it showed the board acknowledged the sacrifices and extra time teachers put into their work during the past year.
“The FEA continues to build upon the positive relationships between the FPS Board and the association to adequately compensate our teachers,” he said.
The negotiation process for the recently ratified contract began during the summer and culminated in late January with FEA members overwhelmingly approving the agreement.
Superintendent Mark Shepard agreed with Dahl, saying the working relationship between the school board and the FEA has been strong throughout the negotiating process.
“We get together multiple times, we deal with any language issues and we’ve been very successful in finding a solution that works, not only for our staff, but for our community,” he said. “We really appreciate that working relationship. It doesn’t exist everywhere.”
The board also approved a 1:15 p.m. early dismissal for high school students in grades 9-11 on April 7. Ninth grade students will spend the day in workshops, while 10th grade and 11th grade students will complete the PreACT and ACT test, respectively.
Twelfth grade students will not be required to attend school on April 7. Instead, they will be allowed to spend the day taking college visits or working on scholarship applications.