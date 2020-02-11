Trinity kindergarten has unofficial sign up

Ainslyn Shepard is too young to play college softball.
And William Paquette won’t be playing college football anytime soon.
After all, they’re just going into kindergarten next fall.
But recently, Ainslyn and William and other children had the chance to take part in unofficial signings — complete with a photograph — when they and their families attended Kindergarten Information Night at Trinity Lutheran School in Fremont.
The event included activities for children in the gym while parents were able to tour the facility.
“Twenty-two families came to check us out,” said Greg Rathke, principal.
As part of the evening’s events, kids who will be kindergartners could have their photos taken with parents and other family members at tables decked out in blue.
The photos mirror what high school athletes do when they sign on to play a sport at a college or university.
In those settings, the student-athletes are photographed against the backdrop of their high school’s logo — like the Fremont Tigers. That same logo appears on a cloth covering the table where students and family members sit with coaches standing behind them.
Brett Meyer and the Rev. Anthony Gerber came up with the idea of turning the traditional setting into something for pre-kindergartners.
“Let’s have some fun with it and model what they do,” said Meyer, who coordinates the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) program at Trinity.
At Trinity, children sat at a table with their parents or other family members.
A banner with the words: “Trinity Lutheran School” and “Grow in Christ” hung in the background. Two apples and a huge, yellow pencil were on the table along with a blue and white ball cap featuring a Trinity logo.
The unofficial signings took place at Trinity for the first time last year.
“We were more organized this year and were able to have some social media sign-offs available so the parents knew that we could potentially use their unofficial commitments on social media,” Rathke said.
About 13 kids took part in the unofficial signing day.
Rathke enjoyed seeing the children’s smiles in the photos.
“The media posts are fun for people to look at,” he added.
Did the children and their parents have fun?
“Oh yes,” he said. “Everyone thinks it’s a fun, cool deal.”