Trinity kindergarten has unofficial sign up

Ainslyn Shepard is too young to play college softball.

And William Paquette won’t be playing college football anytime soon.

After all, they’re just going into kindergarten next fall.

But recently, Ainslyn and William and other children had the chance to take part in unofficial signings — complete with a photograph — when they and their families attended Kindergarten Information Night at Trinity Lutheran School in Fremont.

The event included activities for children in the gym while parents were able to tour the facility.

“Twenty-two families came to check us out,” said Greg Rathke, principal.

As part of the evening’s events, kids who will be kindergartners could have their photos taken with parents and other family members at tables decked out in blue.

The photos mirror what high school athletes do when they sign on to play a sport at a college or university.

In those settings, the student-athletes are photographed against the backdrop of their high school’s logo — like the Fremont Tigers. That same logo appears on a cloth covering the table where students and family members sit with coaches standing behind them.